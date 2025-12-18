RFK Announces Actions Against Transgender Procedures on Children: ‘This Is Not Medicine; It Is Malpractice’

The Trump administration is taking “six decisive actions” against transgender procedures on children, Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on Thursday.

According to a press release detailing the actions, HHS is aiming to carry out President Donald Trump’s Executive Order “directing HHS to end the practice of sex-rejecting procedures on children that expose young people to irreversible harm.”

“The doctors assume a solemn obligation to protect children. Doctors across the country now provide needless and irreversible sex-rejecting procedures that violate their sacred Hippocratic oath, endangering the very lives that they are sworn to safeguard,” Kennedy said during the announcement.

“The American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, peddled a lie that chemical and surgical sex-rejecting procedures could be good for children who suffer from gender dysphoria,” he said, explaining that they have “betrayed the estimated 300,000 American youth ages 13 to 17 conditioned to believe that sex can be changed.”

“They betrayed their Hippocratic oath to do no harm. So-called gender-affirming care has inflicted lasting physical and psychological damage on vulnerable young people. This is not medicine. It is malpractice,” the secretary continued.

“We’re done with junk science driven by ideological pursuits — not the well being of children. A peer-reviewed report published by the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health last month confirms that sexual rejecting procedures imposed medical dangers and lasting harm on children who receive these interventions,” Kennedy added, announcing the “six decisive actions” guided by what he described as “gold standard science” as well as the executive order from President Trump “to protect children from chemical and surgical mutilation.”

WATCH:

More via the press release:

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will release a notice of proposed rulemaking to bar hospitals from performing sex-rejecting procedures on children under age 18 as a condition of participation in Medicare and Medicaid programs. Nearly all U.S. hospitals participate in Medicare and Medicaid and this action is designed to ensure that the U.S. government will not be in business with organizations that intentionally or unintentionally inflict permanent harm on children. CMS is proposing this rulemaking pursuant to its longstanding authority in sections 1861(e)(9), 1871, and 1905(a) of the Social Security Act, which authorize the agency to establish standards necessary to protect patient health and safety in Medicare- and Medicaid-participating hospitals. … Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. today signed a declaration, based on an HHS peer-reviewed report, finding that these procedures do not meet professionally recognized standards of health care. Under the declaration, practitioners who perform sex-rejecting procedures on minors would be deemed out of compliance with those standards.

CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said in a statement, “Children deserve our protection, not experimental interventions performed on them, that carry life-altering risks with no reliable evidence of benefit.”

“This proposal seeks to clarify that hospitals participating in our programs cannot conduct these unproven procedures on children. CMS will ensure that federal program standards reflect our responsibility to promote the health and safety of children,” he added.

The press release also notes that HHS is working to “reverse the Biden administration’s attempt to include gender dysphoria within the definition of a disability.”

This all represents a drastic change from the Biden administration, which actually had Rachel Levine — a man who believes he is a woman — serve as Assistant Secretary for Health while advocating for transgender procedures on children.

For example, Levine said, “It only takes one supportive adult to increase a queer young person’s quality of life and reduce the risk of self-harm. It can be a parent or family member, but it may not be — it can be a doctor, coach or other supportive figure, even if they don’t work in health care,” asserting that transgender procedures — or as the left calls them, “gender-affirming care” — are “medically necessary, safe, and effective for transgender and non-binary youth and adults.”

He then claimed, “Those who attack our LGBTQI+ community are driven by an agenda that has nothing to do with science and medicine.”