Police officers are being honored for rescuing two children after a car crash in northeast Indianapolis on January 13.

The incident happened just after midnight on Pendleton Way when the vehicle they were in crashed into a retention pond, WTHR reported Tuesday, noting the children’s father died in the wreck.

“About 10 minutes before the incident, an officer had initiated a traffic stop near East 38th Street and North Richardt Avenue for not having a headlight. IMPD said the vehicle, later identified as the car in the pond, fled before the officer exited his patrol car. Police did not pursue the vehicle. Minutes later, the officer found a boy in the pond asking for help, IMPD said,” the outlet reported.

In a social media post, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) shared body camera footage of the scene where the 9-year-old boy was found. He told responding officers his younger sister and father were inside the fully submerged car. Therefore, the officers took swift action.

The officers pulled the girl and the father from the car, and the children later made a full recovery.