Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and musician Kid Rock released a joint fitness-themed video promoting physical activity and whole foods.

Kennedy posted Tuesday on X: “I’ve teamed up with @KidRock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD.”

The post accompanied a high-energy video titled, “Secretary Kennedy and Kid Rock’s Rock Out Workout.” Kid Rock’s song “Bawitdaba” played in the background as a compilation of clips showed the two together in a series of fitness and lifestyle scenes.

The video features Kennedy and Kid Rock spending time together, eating food, posing with the American flag and the Statue of Liberty, and working out side by side. Kennedy is shown using a seated arm curl machine, while Kid Rock uses a cable machine with Kennedy exercising beside him on a similar machine. In another segment, Kennedy holds Kid Rock’s feet while he performs crunches. Kid Rock is also seen using a lying leg curl machine before Kennedy uses the same equipment.

At one point, both men appear shirtless during portions of the workout. Kennedy is shown riding an exercise bike while Kid Rock does push-ups in the background, after which they switch activities. The video also includes a scene of Kennedy taking an ice bath while wearing jeans and Kid Rock sitting in a hot tub. The two play pickleball against each other and later are shown drinking whole milk together while seated in the hot tub.

The collaboration comes days after Kid Rock drew attention for his performance at the Turning Point USA All America Halftime Show, which was organized as an alternative to the NFL’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. On February 11, a TMZ poll asking fans who had the better halftime performance showed Kid Rock with 64.5 percent support compared to Bad Bunny’s 35.5 percent before the poll was shut down.

On February 9, Kid Rock also reached the number one spot on the iTunes chart with his rendition of “‘Til You Can’t,” performed at the Turning Point USA All America Halftime Show, displacing Bad Bunny’s song “DtMF.” The original version of “‘Til You Can’t,” released by country singer Cody Johnson, rose alongside Kid Rock’s version and also ranked above Bad Bunny on the chart that day.

The Turning Point USA All America Halftime Show drew more than 25 million viewers across the platforms on which it was broadcast, including more than six million views on YouTube alone. Final audience totals were not immediately available.