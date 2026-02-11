Kid Rock Buries Bad Bunny in TMZ’s Post-Super Bowl Halftime Show Poll

Kid Rock buried Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny in the gossip site TMZ’s poll asking fans their feelings about the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime show, with Rock nearly doubling Bad Bunny’s support.

The poll may not have gone exactly how TMZ expected as Kid Rock soared ahead of Bad Bunny with 64.5 percent saying Rock had the better show to Bad Bunny’s 35.5 percent before TMZ shut the poll down.

TMZ tried its best to lead its fans to pick Bad Bunny by characterizing the rabidly anti-Trump rapper’s show as taking place on “one of the world’s biggest stages,” while merely saying that Kid Rock “tried to outshine” Bad Bunny. The site also frontloaded the poll by putting Bad Bunny’s name first, writing, “Who had the better halftime show — Bad Bunny or Kid Rock?”

Fans did not fall for the push…

Many fans jumped on TMZ’s X post to joke that the poll probably wasn’t going in the direction the gossip site thought it would.

According to some of the latest statistics, it seems that nearly half of Super Bowl viewers tuned out of the league’s Bad Bunny Halftime Show.

Finally, in a strange turn of events, rapper Bad Bunny wiped all his social media accounts immediately after his Super Bowl performance.

