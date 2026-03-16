Neighbors in Arley, Alabama, joined forces to rescue a stray dog on Thursday who found himself in quite the predicament.

The dog, who has since been named Buck, was spotted with a plastic bucket on his head which he could not shake off, WVTM reported on Friday.

He was accompanied by a Belgian Malinois, named Milo, and the two appeared to be inseparable.

After photos of the stray dogs were posted online, community member Eric Bowman, who has a soft heart for animals, led the rescue effort.

In a social media post on Thursday, he said Buck was unable to eat or drink because of the bucket on his head, and he took it upon himself to revisit the site they were last seen several times to try and find the dogs.

He said a “small army of concerned citizens” helped him look for the canines. When he thought all was lost, Bowman said he just could not give up: “My heart kept me believing he was still out there! I prayed… I cried… I just couldn’t let go!!!”

Then the best thing happened when the crew finally recovered the dogs and Bowman took them home. He said, “GOD is GOOD and I have no doubt HE heard my prayers!!!”

Bowman told WVMT that when they caught Buck and began cutting the bucket away, they removed the container and “it was like his whole attitude changed. As soon as that bucket came off his head, you could see the relief on him, and he just went almost limp.”

Milo was aggressive toward the rescuers at first but animal trapper Kaleb Estill said once the bucket had been removed, the dogs calmed down. He also explained that the pair stayed together through the ordeal, adding, “They definitely have a bond.”

The team is giving Buck, who had a sinus and ear infection, and Milo, who was suffering from an injured hip and cuts, the best care as they prepare to find them a home together.

Bowman on Saturday shared a photo of himself with Buck who appears to be doing much better, and wrote in the caption, “Just two Bucket Heads hanging out!”

According to Rick Karle of Good News, Bowman and his wife both love animals and never hesitate to rescue dogs.

“Stray dogs, dumped dogs, lost dogs, abandoned dogs — we feed them and nurse them back to health. We’ve rescued over 50 dogs in the last 7 years,” Bowman explained.

Social media users praised Bowman for his efforts and those of the community, with one person writing, “May God Bless You for helping the helpless!! Thank you!!”