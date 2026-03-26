Police and community members in Long Island, New York, are searching for a woman who went missing Friday and was seen jumping from a moving car.

The woman was identified as 32-year-old Brittany Kritis-Garip who was last seen in Oyster Bay, News 12 reported Sunday.

Her husband, Fernando, said his wife was in panicked and exited the vehicle, then tossed her phone into a bush and ran away. He said people have been searching wooded, rural, and suburban areas for her and desperately need the public’s help in the operation.

“We’re going to be at this until she’s home. I don’t care what we have to do, what needs to be done,” he said on Sunday.

Images show the missing woman who was wearing black pants and a black jacket with a fur collar when she was last seen:

Kritis-Garip’s family are working to hire a private investigator and her wallet was found near Oyster Bay Harbor where searchers are focusing their efforts, Greater Long Island reported Wednesday.

“Sarah Castor posted on Facebook that Kritis-Garip’s wallet was found near the end of Florence Avenue — in a marshy, sandy area along the shore,” the outlet said, adding, “Castor, who has been coordinating search efforts on the family’s behalf, asked volunteers to focus on a one-mile radius around Florence Avenue.”

Law enforcement used a helicopter and drones in their search for the missing woman.

Castor set up a GoFundMe page to support the ongoing efforts to find her. As of Thursday morning, the page had raised over $15,000.

“Brittany is 5’7”, approximately 140 lbs, caucasian, with brown hair and brown eyes. We believe she was disoriented and frightened, and may think she is in danger. She is not dangerous — she needs help,” the page read, adding “If you see Brittany or have any information, please contact the police immediately. Brittany is deeply loved. We are doing everything we can to find her — and we are so grateful for your support.”

In February, News Nation reported there are over 26,000 active missing persons cases in the United States.