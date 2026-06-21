A concertgoer died when he fell from an upper level inside New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

The tragedy happened while the rock band known as Goose was playing just before 10:00 p.m., the New York Post reported Sunday.

The victim was identified as a 51-year-old man whom police said fell from an “elevated position.” Officers said they found the man unconscious and unresponsive and he was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News the concertgoer fell from the 300 level of the venue.

Fans reportedly shared images online that showed the venue’s employees clearing several rows where the tragedy occurred, according to the Post.

The band was playing at Madison Square Garden for two nights and ended just before midnight on Saturday. After learning of the fatal incident, the band shared a message on Instagram.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred at tonight’s show. We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected. Thank you to the emergency personnel and venue staff who stepped in with care and support,” the band wrote in the post:

Police said they are still investigating the incident, according to News 12.

The news came after violence broke out when the New York Knick’s won their first NBA championship in 53 years, with fans going wild outside the venue, UPI reported June 14.

One teenager was shot in the foot and four people became victims of stabbings, the outlet said, adding “Fifteen people have been arrested for various incidents, including a 28-year-old man who has been charged with assault for striking a police officer. Forty-eight more people have been taken into custody and issued court summonses.”

Knicks fans also torched and beat up school buses while also lighting fireworks in the New York City’s Times Square during the revelry.

“Despite leaders asking people to be responsible while celebrating, it seemed all hell broke loose,” Breitbart News reported.