Family Grieves Super Bowl Champion Jordan Devey Who Died by Suicide at 38: ‘You Were Our Hero’

Former NFL guard Jordan Devey’s family are mourning his loss after announcing the 38-year-old took his own life.

Linsey Devey, his wife, said he died on what would have been their 15th wedding anniversary, the New York Post reported Friday.

“We have filled the walls of our homes and hearts with countless memories, joys, struggles, and triumphs. We brought 4 beautiful children into this world that have your eyes, freckles, and compassion. You were our hero and our hearts ache in your absence. We love you. We miss you. And as you said in your last words to me, ‘We’ll talk soon,'” she wrote in an Instagram post on Friday:

Devey played for the Ravens, Patriots, Chiefs, Raiders, and Bills. It was during his time with the Patriots that they won the Super Bowl.

“He retired in 2021 after playing one game for the Buffalo Bills in 2020,” according to ESPN. The outlet noted his family believed he suffered from Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), but were unable to test for the illness due to his manner of death.

CTE is “a brain disease likely caused by repeated head injuries. It causes the death of nerve cells in the brain, known as degeneration. CTE gets worse over time. The only way to definitively diagnosis CTE is after death during an autopsy of the brain,” per the Mayo Clinic’s website.