Socialist Candidate Claire Valdez Says Democrats Must Go ‘on Offense’ for ‘Trans Rights,’ Secure Public Funding for ‘Gender-Affirming Care’

Socialist Claire Valdez is running in New York’s 7th Congressional District and urging Democrats to go “on offense” for “trans rights” built on annexing public funds to drive the push for “gender-affirming care.”

Her plea for taxes to back cosmetic procedures was made in an interview where she claimed “everyone deserves gender-affirming care.”

This is not the first time Valdez has publicly pitched issues surrounding “trans rights.”

As Breitbart News reported, earlier this month she affirmed a “trans bill of rights” is among the top issues that she wants Democrats to deliver on if they take back control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

She has also called for the abolition of student debt.

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidate argued education is now “completely under attack,” blaming the Trump administration.

“The Trump administration is going after it on a number of different fronts,” she said, adding “education should be the great equalizer.”

Valdez’s campaign platform calls for dismantling what it describes as the “tuition-and-loan business model” and redirecting federal grant funds to cover attendance costs without means-testing.

She has also pitched “universal rent control,” citing 1940s-era policy.