Pope Leo XIV Has Voted in U.S. Midterms via Mail-In Ballot

Pope Leo XIV has cast his ballot in the U.S. midterm elections while expressing his “belief in the right and the duty of citizens to participate in democratic processes,” the Holy See Press Office announced Friday.

Vatican News reports the Chicago, Illinois-born pontiff was more than happy to exercise his democratic right to civic participation even if he is resident some 4,800 miles away in Rome.

It is unclear how Leo returned the mail-in ballot from the Vatican.

“Pope Leo XIV has exercised his right to vote as a United States citizen, whenever he was eligible to do so,” according to the Holy See statement.

The Press Office confirmed, “in keeping with this long-standing practice of civic participation, he has submitted his mail-in ballot in Chicago.”

“The Holy Father has also confirmed that, during his years of residence in Peru he exercised his right to vote whenever he was eligible to do so,” noted the statement. “The Holy Father expresses his belief in the right and the duty of citizens to participate in democratic processes.”

Eligible U.S. citizens living abroad, as well as members of the military away from their voting residence, can cast absentee ballots in federal elections.

AP reports since 2000, the man born as Robert Prevost has voted in five primary elections, requesting Republican ballots three times, according to records held by the Illinois State Board of Elections.