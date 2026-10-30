The AI Election: Leftist PAC Targets 4 House Republicans over Artificial Intelligence Regulation Vote

Tomorrow Together, a leftist PAC, is launching a $4 million ad campaign against four House Republicans in competitive districts, criticizing their support for a 2025 measure that would have blocked states from regulating AI.

Axios reports that the ads target Representatives Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin, Juan Ciscomani of Arizona, Rob Bresnahan of Pennsylvania and Tom Barrett of Michigan. All four voted in May 2025 for a House budget bill that included a 10-year moratorium on state-level AI regulation, and all four sit in presidential battleground states where their races are considered competitive heading into the next election.

Tomorrow Together commissioned polling from Workbench Strategy to shape the campaign. The firm found that voters in the four districts are more concerned about blocking state oversight of AI than about controversies surrounding data centers. Voters also said they trust Democrats over Republicans to hold AI executives accountable, by margins of 7 to 10 points across the districts, and majorities in all four said a candidate’s position on AI factors into their vote.

The polling pointed to broad support for specific accountability measures: requiring data centers to cover their own utility costs, holding AI companies liable for harm they cause, and strengthening consumer protections.

The moratorium that Van Orden, Ciscomani, Bresnahan and Barrett voted for didn’t survive in the Senate. On July 1, senators voted 99 to 1 to strip the provision from the budget package. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, who had sponsored the moratorium, ended up voting to remove it himself.

Breitbart News previously reported that President Trump has ordered AI giants to produce the power their data centers need, and return a “dividend” to local communities.

Trump made the announcement in a Truth Social post, writing that “new and large, in some cases gigantic, data centers are mandated by me to make their own electricity, and give or sell any excess back to the local community, or grid.” He also floated the idea that companies should “pay the community, and/or individuals within the community, a ‘dividend,’” though he gave no details on how either requirement would actually work.

The President’s full post reads:

As the President of the United States, I have been watching Data Centers very closely, and have come to a very strong conclusion. New and large, in some cases gigantic, Data Centers are mandated by me to make their own electricity, and give or sell any excess back to the local community, or grid, and therefore there is electric price increase. In fact, there could be a substantial decrease. Other elements likewise! If companies want to make their Data Centers popular, pay the community, and/or individuals within the community, a “dividend.” I have watched the process closely, and Data Centers that were highly unpopular in a certain area, have become extremely popular when a financial deal is struck. MAKE DEALS, and get them built!!! GREAT FOR THE U.S.A. President DJT

Major players in AI are jockeying for position in the AI race, including attempts to control potential government regulation of the technology. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Hall predicted the current tone of the AI debate in February, when he laid out the left’s plan to weaponize AI concerns before the midterms, a political playbook he wrote has three components:

Convince Americans that mass AI job loss is inevitable.

Channel that fear and ennui into galvanizing support for Universal Basic Income (UBI) redistribution in the long-term.

Co-opt populist concerns over AI data centers driving up electricity and water bills for everyday Americans in the short-term.

Read more at Axios here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.