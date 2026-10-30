Nolte: Ilhan’s Omar’s Alleged Brother-Husband Identifies as Gay

The man Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) wed in 2009 — who also appears to be her own brother — identifies as gay.

The man’s name is Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. He and Omar wed in 2009 and remained married until 2017. The evidence piling up that he is her brother is more alarming by the day. The evidence that the marriage was a sham to win him a green card is even more alarming.

“As a gay man of the East African diaspora, my fieldwork was never neutral,” Elmi wrote in August of this year for a paper studying violence against homosexuals in Africa.

The paper is titled, “Out in the Field: Notes on Researching Queer Violence in Kenya.”

“The paper consists of his reflections on interviewing research subjects in Kenya,” reports the Daily Caller, which first reported on this. “The text is laden with academic phrases like ‘standpoint theory’ and ‘fluid insider-outsider positioning.’”

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According to various reports, Omar and Elmi only lived together for the first two years of their eight-year marriage. After the marriage won Elmi a green card, he reportedly applied for permanent residence, but fled back to England rather than provide the information necessary to prove his marriage to Omar was legitimate.

We also know that during the two years Elmi lived with his wife Omar in Minnesota’s Somali community, he was seen as an effeminate dandy and embarrassment to the family.

So, let’s say Elmi is not Omar’s brother (although I believe he is), this still sounds like a fake marriage. It still sounds like Omar married a homosexual just to get him a green card, which also qualifies as immigration fraud.

This isn’t just a look at how potentially corrupt Ilhan Omar is. It is also a condemnation of our entire immigration system, a system that just lets anyone come here, including Omar’s father, who appears to have been a really terrible guy guilty of actual war crimes.

It’s also, and this goes without saying, a condemnation of the corporate media, who covered all this up for over a decade.

It wasn’t CNN or the New York Times or the Washington Post or local Minnesota media that broke this story; it was the guys over at PowerLine who broke it nearly a decade ago and who were then smeared as racists and conspiracy theorists for doing their civic duty, for reporting the truth, for committing an act of journalism.

It’s all so broken and corrupt — all of it, everything.