Thanksgiving: Costco’s Heavy Whipping Cream Recalled Due to Chemical Smell and Taste

A Thanksgiving dessert staple found at Costco is being recalled due to the possibility of it containing a small amount of a cleaning chemical.

A batch of canned Kirkland Signature Real Heavy Whipped Cream is being voluntarily recalled due to the issue, Fox Business reported Friday.

Producer Alamance Foods made the initial announcement about the product to store members on November 7.

“Costco records indicate that you, or one of your add-on members, have purchased Item #1777000 Kirkland Signature Real Heavy Whipped Cream between 10/11/2026 10/31/2026. Alamance Foods, out of an abundance of caution, is voluntarily recalling this product due to the issue stated below,” the announcement read:

We have learned that one batch of Kirkland Signature Whipped Cream may contain a small amount of a cleaning chemical. Members have reported a chemical smell and taste, but no serious adverse effects requiring medical care have been reported. The timestamps on the affected cans are 00:35 – 02:45. The item was sold in the following states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. If you still have the affected product please stop using it and please return the item to your local Costco for a full refund.

Pie is a favorite American dessert, but when DoorDash analyzed Thanksgiving orders from 2025, it found the most popular dessert was chocolate cake, USA Today reported Wednesday.

However, “Pumpkin pie reigned supreme in terms of being the ‘most over-indexed pie or cake,’ as it bought more than other desserts in 14 states, including Arizona, California, and Washington, DoorDash said in a news release this month,” the outlet stated.

Click here for an easy recipe to make your own homemade whipped cream that requires just three ingredients.