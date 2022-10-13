Joe Biden Offers Carrot and Stick to Slow Venezuelan Migration

President Joe Biden has adopted a carrot-and-stick policy to slow the pre-election flood of Venezuelan illegal migrants.

The plan offers the carrot of legal status, work permits, and eventually, citizenship, to 24,000 Venezuelans who apply at U.S. embassies instead of migrating up to the U.S. border.

The colossal giveaway is paired with a threat of Title 42 expulsion back to Mexico for the Venezuelan migrants who walk across the mostly open U.S. border in search of jobs and a U.S. residency.

The carrot and stick policy was announced Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement comes three weeks before the mid-term election and 21 months after Biden triggered — and welcomed — a cross-border flood of roughly 200,000 Venezuelan illegal migrants into Americans’ workplaces, homes, and society.

“Those who follow the lawful process will have the opportunity to travel safely to the United States and become eligible to work here,” said a statement by Alejandro Mayorkas, Biden’s pro-migration, Cuban-born head of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The statement said:

Venezuelans approved via this process will be authorized on a case-by-case basis to travel to the United States by air directly to an interior port of entry, thus relieving pressure at the border. Once in the United States, they will be eligible to apply for work authorization.

Venezuelans who travel by land, however, supposedly will be blocked by the Title 42 border protections that Biden’s deputies sought to cancel earlier this year. The DHS statement continued:

Effective immediately, Venezuelans who enter the United States between ports of entry, without authorization, will be returned to Mexico.

The two-sided plan will only be implemented if Mexico helps to block Venezuelan migrants, the statement said:

The United States will not implement this process without Mexico keeping in place its independent but parallel effort to accept the return of Venezuelan nationals who bypass this process and attempt to enter irregularly.

The statement did not reveal the quid-pro-quo deal for Mexico’s agreement to take over the task of protecting U.S. workers from cheap, imported, illegal labor.

In September, 30,000 more Venezuelans were welcomed across the U.S. border by Biden’s deputies. That number is rising rapidly because the arrivals are using cell phones to boast of their new lives and wages to their penniless, at-home peers.

Polls show there is a near-consensus among native-born Americans against the government-aided corporate extraction of cheap labor for use in Americans’ jobs and workplaces. That consensus has crashed Biden’s poll ratings on migration, so boosting the turnout of GOP base voters.

