Republican Blake Masters: ‘Two Years Ago our Border Was Secure’

“Two years ago our border was secure, our economy worked,” Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters remarked in an advertisement.

“Now our border is wide open. We’ve got high prices and violent crime,” the Trump endorsed Senate candidate continued. “Why? Because Mark Kelly just votes for Joe Biden’s agenda every time,” Masters added.

If you like open borders, high prices, and violent crime, then Mark Kelly is your guy. But if you think you and your family deserve better, send me to the U.S. Senate. pic.twitter.com/Xks7FDS25p — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) November 1, 2022

“Catherine and I grew up here. We’re sick of seeing things go in the wrong direction. If you agree we need to change. Send me to the US Senate. I’ll put Arizona families first,” Masters concluded.

Despite representing a border state that is disproportionately affected by illegal immigration, Mark Kelly has consistently voted against border security.

Kelly voted against border security at least three times in 2021 alone. In February of 2021, Kelly voted against an amendment that would have kept the Biden administration from being able to cancel existing border wall contracts.

Kelly has also voted to end Title 42, which allows the government to suspend entry of immigrants into the United States for reasons of public safety. Kelly was previously critical of the Biden administration’s plan to end Title 42, saying that “it’s going to be a crisis.”

Additionally, the Democrat Senator from Arizona voted against a measure that would have prohibited the Internal Revenue Service from hiring any new agents until the U.S. Border Patrol doubled its forces. Meanwhile, the deadly fentanyl crisis has gotten worse in Arizona.

Meanwhile, a whopping 5.5 million illegal immigrants have been encountered on our southern border since President Biden took office. A report from the Federation for American Immigration Reform estimates that a startling 2.4 million illegal immigrants have either entered our country undetected or were willfully released into our country.

