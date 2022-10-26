A startling 5.5 million illegal immigrants have been encountered on our borders just since President Biden took office, a report from the Federation for American Immigration Report (FAIR) found.

“Some 2.7 million migrants—those who illegally entered or were otherwise inadmissible at a port of entry—were encountered at our borders in FY 2022, bringing the total under President Biden to a whopping 5.5 million,” FAIR’s report revealed.

The organization estimates in their report that roughly 2.4 million illegal immigrants either entered our country undetected or were released into our country. The figure is estimated to be larger than the populations of Wyoming, Idaho, Nebraska, New Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska, Vermont, Delaware, West Virginia, New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island, Montana, North Dakota, or South Dakota — a full 15 states.

FAIR’s report also notes that border patrol agents encountered 98 known or suspected terrorists in fiscal year 2022. The number does not include terrorists who may be embedded within the 1.1 million illegal aliens who evaded law enforcement when entering the country.

The figure marks a drastic increase from recent years. Only 15 known or suspected terrorists were encountered in 2021 and just three were encountered in 2020. In 2019, zero known or suspected terrorists were encountered.

Meanwhile, there were 856 migrant deaths on the southern border, making fiscal year 2022 the deadliest year on record.

FAIR also points out that more fentanyl has crossed the last two months during the Biden administration than did in the entirety of fiscal year 2019 under President Trump. In just the last month, more than 414 million lethal doses of fentanyl were seized. Over a billion lethal doses of fentanyl have been seized at the border during the fiscal year of 2022, FAIR’s report shockingly notes.

FAIR’s President Dan Stein asserted that “These record-breaking numbers are a direct consequence of open-borders policies implemented by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and the person who appointed him, President Joe Biden.”

“This deliberate sabotage of our nation’s immigration laws demands that the president remove Mayorkas from his position immediately. Otherwise, the impeachment of his disgraced cabinet member is sure to be one of the first orders of business in the next Congress,” Stein went on to say.

Democrat Senate candidates, as well as Democrat Senate incumbents who are up for reelection, have consistently enabled the border crisis and rejected border security measures.

Democrat incumbent Senator Mark Kelly from Arizona is one of the worst offenders despite representing a border state that is disproportionately affected by illegal immigration. Meanwhile, the fentanyl crisis has gotten worse in Arizona.

Kelly voted to end Title 42, and voted against an amendment that would have prohibited the Biden administration from canceling border wall contracts for which funds had already been appropriated.

Kelly even lied about this record during his opening statement in his debate against Republican Blake Masters, falsely claiming that he has stood up against the Democratic Party in favor of border security.

Kelly’s opponent, Republican Blake Masters, has been endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council. But Senator Kelly is far from the only Democrat politician who has enabled the border crisis.

While in Congress, Democrat Tim Ryan of Ohio voted to defund the border wall. Ryan also voted to increase the number of immigrant visas and to fund the transportation of migrants deeper into America, thereby making it more difficult for them to be deported. Ryan is running for Senate in Ohio against Republican JD Vance.

Other Democrats who are up for reelection, such as Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada have also voted against border security measures.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com