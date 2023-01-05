Democrats Push for Pro-Amnesty ‘Moderate’ GOP Speaker

Democrats are trying to sneak a pro-amnesty GOP legislator into the House Speaker’s seat.

“I would consider the right Republican, someone I could trust,” said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Ca), a pro-migration Democrat close to California’s Silicon Valley. Khanna (pictured) continued:

Brian Fitzpatrick, Mike Gallagher, who actually spoke eloquently on the floor. David Joyce. But there need to be two conditions. One, you can’t have debt ceiling — the debt ceiling debate or shutdown as something that takes the country hostage, and two, there would have to be some agreement on subpoena power. But I’m open to a Republican who could work to put the interests of the American people first.

Joyce (R-OH) and Fitzpatrick (R-PA) are members of the GOP’s business-backed, pro-amnesty wing, despite GOP voters’ deep opposition to labor migration.

In March 2021, Fitzpatrick and Joyce backed a deal that would amnesty farmworkers — and then allow farm companies to import endless labor instead of investing in productivity-boosting machinery. The companies’ imported labor would be rewarded with citizenship, not with the fair-market wages that keep rural towns and communities prosperous.

Khana wants to dramatically increase legal migration. “We’re trying to become the first multiracial, multi-ethnic superpower in the world,” Khanna told the New York Times in March 2022. “It will be an extraordinary achievement … we will ultimately triumph,” he boasted.

Other Democrats have hinted they would support just-retired Michigan Rep. Fred Upton, who also voted for the farm amnesty, and touted a business-backed amnesty in 2021.

In contrast, the GOP’s leader and primary candidate for the post, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca), has promised to block any vote for an amnesty bill.

“You can’t tie the two [amnesty and border security] — you’ve got to just go fix the border to start out before you can deal with immigration,” McCarthy said in October.

In May 2022, McCarthy also endorsed an immigration strategy pushed by a wide range of reform groups. “I saw more support for taking some actions than I’ve ever seen,” Tom Homan, the former director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, told Alex Marlow on Thursday’s edition of Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Daily.

In recent weeks, McCarthy has made concessions to GOP immigration reformers.

The choice of Speaker is critical for pro-American reforms. The Speaker has complete control over what legislation is brought to the floor for a vote. So a pro-amnesty Speaker would have the power to let the Democrats — with a few Republican legislators — push a wealth-shifting amnesty through the House and into the Senate.

Any amnesty would shift more wealth from heartland states to the coasts, and from young wage-earners to older investors.

The federal government has long operated an economic policy of “Extraction Migration” which pulls human resources from poor countries and use the imported people to grow Wall Street and the economy. The colonization-like policy has extracted vast amounts of human resources from needy countries and has killed thousands. of unrecognized migrants.

The inflow of workers, renters, and consumers has successfully forced down Americans’ wages and boosted rents and housing prices. The inflow has also pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors, and reduced native-born Americans’ clout in local and national elections.

For years, establishment media outlets have hidden this damage from Americans.