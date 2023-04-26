A plurality of likely U.S. general election voters believes the trafficking of women and children is the most concerning aspect of the ongoing crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released this week found.

The survey asked respondents, “Which of the following is most concerning to you regarding the southern border crisis?

A plurality, 35.1 percent, said human trafficking of women and children, followed by 26.6 percent who said illegal border crossers or asylum seekers being released into the U.S. interior “before their cases are reviewed.” Another 14.8 percent said they are most concerned about illegal border crossers having ties to international terrorist organizations, and 14.1 percent said the flow of fentanyl and other “dangerous drugs” is the most concerning issue.

Most Democrats, 51.2 percent, believe the trafficking of women and children is the most concerning aspect of the border crisis, as do 32.6 percent of independents and 24.4 percent of Republicans. A plurality of Republicans, 38.5 percent, believe the most concerning aspect is illegal border crossers being released into the U.S. without having their cases reviewed.

The survey was taken April 11-14, 2023, among 1,096 respondents and has a margin of error of +/- 2.9 percent.

This poll coincides with another Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released last week. It found that most, 86.8 percent, believe the federal government — not individual states — has the greatest responsibility to deal with increased costs related to border security.

Republican Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno is among those who do not think lawmakers are taking their duty to secure the border seriously. During an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, Moreno suggested they should not receive their paychecks until they solve the crisis.

“This may sound extreme — is that I don’t think that anybody in Washington, DC, who’s in elected office should get a paycheck until they solve that border problem because that, to me, is a complete dereliction of duty and in some ways, quite honestly, treason,” he said, also emphasizing the need to designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

