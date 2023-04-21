Most believe the federal government — not individual states — has the greatest responsibility to deal with the increased costs associated with securing the border, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released this week found.

The survey asked respondents:

With local and state government law enforcement resources overwhelmed by the large increase in illegal immigrants and asylum seekers needing assistance and increased drug cartel activity-do you believe it is the responsibility of states or the Federal government to handle these increased costs at the southern border?

Most, 86.8 percent, said it is the responsibility of the federal government, compared to 13.2 percent who said it is the state’s responsibility.

There is a bipartisan consensus as well, as 82.9 percent of Democrats, 91.4 percent of Republicans, and 84.5 percent of independents believe it is the responsibility of the federal government rather than the state to cover these financial costs.

Despite that, most across the board are dissatisfied by the federal government’s handling of drug and human trafficking on the U.S.-Mexico border, as 53.4 percent are “not confident at all” that the government is focused on addressing that crisis. Another 14.6 percent are “not very confident.”

However, there is a bipartisan divide on this issue, as most Republicans and independents, 94 percent and 65.3 percent, respectively, express low to no confidence. Meanwhile, 63.8 percent of Democrats express at least a little confidence that the federal government is handling the issue.

Further, the survey found most, 74.3 percent, expressing the belief that states have the right to take action if the federal government has forsaken its duty to address the drug and human trafficking crisis. Once again, most Republicans and independents agree, but Democrats are relatively split, as 50.4 percent said “no,” the states do not have the right to address the issue, compared to 49.6 percent who believe states do have that right.

The survey was taken April 11-14, 2023, among 1,096 likely general election voters and has a +/- 2.9 percent margin of error.

According to reports, the Biden administration accepted about 180,000 more illegal migrants in March.

As Breitbart News detailed:

The March inflow brings Biden’s total southern inflow to roughly 4.3 million — or more than one migrant for every American born in 2022. That massive inflow spikes Wall Street by cutting Americans’ wages, inflating housing prices, and shifting new jobs and wealth to the coastal states.

Meanwhile, there are over 400,000 convicted criminal border crossers living in the U.S. interior waiting for their deportation hearings per data from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Further, nearly five million border crossers have been allowed to enter the U.S. under President Biden’s leadership, according to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who made the point during a recent Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing.

This week, Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas faced the family of a grandmother and granddaughter killed as the result of a high-speed car crash allegedly caused by a human trafficker in Texas.

“They came here today because they want answers. They came here today because of the failures of you and your leadership,” Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) said. “They came here today because they want closure. They deserve answers.”