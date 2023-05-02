Establishment Media Hide Texas Shooter’s Illegal Status

Pro-migration activists and journalists are trying to hide the reality a repeatedly deported illegal migrant was enabled by federal policy to murder five other migrants in Texas.

Francisco Oropesa murdered five neighbors late on April 28, all of whom were migrants from Honduras. Only one of the Hondurans, aged 21, had a green card, which was granted in December 2022 after she crossed the border as a teenager, according to current media reports.

Oropesa was deported at least three times during the tenure of President Barack Obama. But he was allowed to sneak back into Texas, and now establishment media sites are hiding the managed breakdown in border security under Democratic presidents.

The shooter “could apparently be any [nationalist] he wanted because our government has shown him and millions of other illegal aliens that they can violate our laws with impunity without repercussions,” concluded William Gheen, the founder of the Americans for Legal Immigration PAC.

“Our main concern is with the failure of enforcement of border and immigration laws that could have protected us from this crime,” he said, adding that federal officials should investigate how Oropesa the illegal got to illegally possess the gun.

Meanwhile, the establishment media is hiding the brutal impact of the loose-border policy — just as it has hidden the years-long mass inflow and the massive death toll among Biden’s migrants.

“Texas man accused of killing neighbors is still evading officials,” said a May 1 headline in a Washington Post article that did not mention Mexico. The article was later modified to include a 15th-paragraph admission:

… the suspect had immigrated to the United States from Mexico illegally and was deported four times before returning to the United States on each occasion.

“The victims were all from Honduras,” said a New York Times article updated on April 1, which refused to mention the killer’s illegal migration. But the site did say that “Court records show that Mr. Oropesa had been charged with misdemeanor drunken driving in Texas in 2009 and convicted.”

An announcer on CBS Mornings declared “I don’t know what’s wrong with this country” before handing the story to a reporter who declined to mention the shooter’s identity as a Mexican illegal migrant.

NBC also avoided any mention of the killer’s identity even as it reported that he was eluding the dragnet. But it did note the man’s apparent familiarity with his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle:

[Sheriff Greg] Capers pushed back at a Saturday news conference when a reporter suggested victims may have been sprayed with gunfire, and, in a subsequent interview, he elaborated: “All of them were headshot in an execution style,” he said.

Like other sites, the NBC report buried the Honduran identity of the dead migrants in the second half of the article.

Here are the newest images of Francisco Oropesa and a prominent tattoo on his left forearm. Going forward, the subject's last name will be spelled "Oropesa" to better reflect his identity in law enforcement systems. This remains a fluid investigation. #ClevelandTXShooting pic.twitter.com/ZWUu0FqoMF — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) April 30, 2023

President Joe Biden’s deputies are also trying to hide the casualties of their easy-migration policies.

For example, Biden’s pro-migration border chief — Alejandro Mayorkas — served as a border official in Obama’s administration, and is now ducking questions about how the Mexican killer managed to live in Texas:

You know why the Biden Administration “can’t comment” on whether Francisco Oropesa, the man accused of killing 5 people in Texas, is an illegal alien or not. Admitting he’s an illegal would be an admission that this crime was completely preventable. pic.twitter.com/JevBPEzJIE — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 1, 2023

A Washington Post columnist named Phillip Bump ignored the federal government’s border failure as he tried to slam Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for spotlighting the foreign origin of the crime in his own state:

there was no nonpolitical reason to mention immigration status. Had all parties involved been U.S. citizens, that would not have been mentioned by Abbott at all. Had only the victims been citizens, the shooter’s status would have been included. This is how the rhetorical calculus works. … Abbott, like [Donald] Trump, understands that casting immigrants as dangerous is politically beneficial.

“The Governor is more interested in publicizing the immigration status of the victims than their names or ages — including one who was eight years old,” complained Steve Vladeck, an immigration lawyer. “EIGHT YEARS OLD. Just utterly shameful.”

Voters, however increasingly recognize that the Democrats’ loose-border policies add up to a massive home invasion crime.

A 54 percent majority of Americans say President Joe Biden is allowing a southern border invasion, according to an August 2022 poll commissioned by the left-of-center National Public Radio (NPR). The 54 percent “Invasion” majority included 76 percent of Republicans, 46 percent of independents, and even 40 percent of Democrats.

The rising opposition exists even though the establishment media has successfully hidden from most Americans the huge scale of migration into Americans society that is being accelerated by Mayorkas.

Mayorkas is a pro-migration zealot who has said his border management is “all about achieving equity, which is really the core founding principle of our country.” Amid the massive inflow of roughly 2 million global economic migrants in 2022, Mayorkas insists the border is “secure,” and rejects any criticism of his deadly, elite-backed wealth-shifting policies.

“We cannot have the rights and the needs of individuals who are seeing humanitarian relief in the United States be exploited for political purposes,” he told ABC News on January 1.