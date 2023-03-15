Border Patrol Chief: 1.5 Million ‘Gotaway’ Migrants During Biden’s Term

About 1.5 million migrants have sneaked across the border as President Joe Biden opened the doors to a rush of southern migrants, according to testimony from Raul L. Ortiz, Chief of U.S. Border Patrol.

The new estimate includes the 1.3 million successful “gotaways” who were spotted by the border patrol’s agents and surveillance systems, plus roughly 200,000 additional untracked migrants, he told a hearing in Texas organized by the House’s Homeland Security Committee.

Ortiz’s number, plus agency data, shows that Biden’s Cuban-born, pro-migration border chief — Alejandro Mayorkas — has allowed roughly 4.2 million economic migrants into the United States since January 2021.

That inflow delivered more than one migrant for every one of the 3.7 million U.S. births in 2022 — and it helped spike the inflation that has crippled several major banks.

Rep. Carlos Giminez (R-FL) asked Ortiz: “Supposing that we have 1.3 million [spotted] gotaways that we know of, what is your estimate of the people — that we don’t know about — that got away?”

🚨#BREAKING I just asked Border Patrol Chief Raúl Ortiz about the ‘gotaways’. At today’s Homeland Security Committee hearing, Chief Ortiz testified that there an additional 20% of illegal alien ‘gotaways’ completely unaccounted for. The border is indeed NOT SECURE. pic.twitter.com/TO02mtbJXV — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) March 15, 2023

Ortiz answered:

I will tell you that the gotaway number is a number that for a long time was associated with [field inspections] … it was our agents out there actually cutting swaths of country and using, you know, footprints as an indicator as to what we were seeing out there. That was our situational awareness. With the investments that this Congress has made into the Border Patrol CBP as a whole [such as balloon-mounted cameras], we have greater situational awareness now than I’ve ever had. My confidence level in that gotaway numbers continues to increase. Is it 100 percent [confidence]? No, sir. [We have] 385,000 gotaways so far this fiscal year [Since October 1]. We continue to refine that number. I’ve got to do a better job of accounting for the actual encounters … In my estimation based upon the situational awareness that I have, probably between 10 percent and 20 percent [more untracked gotaways].

The number of gotaways has been increasing, according to data provided by the Republican National Committee:

Ortiz’s estimate of 1.5 million gotaways is in addition to the 2.7 million migrants allowed through the border since January 2021.

That inflow adds up to 4.2 million, or more than one migrant for every one of the 3.7 million U.S. births in 2022.

In addition, Biden has imported at least 70,000 migrants via his “parole pathways” since january. The inflow is slated to reach 600,000 a year — in addition to the roughly one million legal immigration cap set by Congress in 1990.

However, Biden’s “parole pathways” has already been ruled illegal by a judge.

The southern flood is in addition to the annual inflow of roughly one million legal migrants and roughly 750,000 short-term and long-term temporary workers. Those two pipelines delivered at least 2.5 million new migrants into the United States, on top of the 3.5 million southern migrants.

The resulting tsunami of roughly six million migrants in 2021 and 2022 created a so-called “demand shock” that inflated the costs of housing, used autos, and groceries for hundreds of millions of Americans.

The Biden migration added at least four million workers to the nation’s workforce. That flood was urged and welcomed by business groups because it cuts Americans’ blue-collar wages and white-collar salaries, and it also reduces marketplace pressure to invest in productivity-boosting technology, heartland states, and overseas markets.

The Mexico-based cartels “are making billions — billions — bringing people into the United States, many of whom … have to pay the cartels back with forced criminal labor,” said Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), who scheduled the informative hearing.

That pocketbook damage to ordinary voters is ignored by progressives and establishment Republicans who tout the migrants as “newcomers” in a “Nation of Immigrants.”

Business groups are demanding more immigration, despite accelerating layoffs in the technology sector.

Illegal “immigrants here today getting work permits would reduce inflation–on top of being the moral step,” said a tweet by Todd Schulte, the president of the FWD.us advocacy group for West Coast investors.

The breadth of investors who founded and funded FWD.us was hidden from casual visitors to the group’s website in early 2021. But copies exist at the other sites.

Extraction Migration

The federal government has long operated an unpopular economic policy of Extraction Migration. This colonialism-like policy extracts vast amounts of human resources from needy countries, reduces beneficial trade, and uses the imported workers, renters, and consumers to grow Wall Street and the economy.

The migrant inflow has successfully forced down Americans’ wages and also boosted rents and housing prices. The inflow has also pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors and contributed to the rising death rate of poor Americans.

The lethal policy also sucks jobs and wealth from heartland states by subsidizing coastal investors with a flood of low-wage workers, high-occupancy renters, and government-aided consumers.

The population inflow also reduces the political clout of native-born Americans, because it allows elites to divorce themselves from the needs and interests of ordinary Americans.

A 54 percent majority of Americans say Biden is allowing a southern border invasion, according to an August 2022 poll commissioned by the left-of-center National Public Radio (NPR). The 54 percent “Invasion” majority included 76 percent of Republicans, 46 percent of independents, and even 40 percent of Democrats.