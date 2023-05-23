Watch: GOP, Democrats Clash at House Hearing on Joe Biden’s Open Border

The immigration panel of the House judiciary committee is holding a hearing on Tuesday morning, where the GOP’s leading reformer — Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) — faces off against the Democrats’ maximum-migration border caucus, led by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) and Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX).
The hearing will feature four witnesses, including:
- Tammy Nobles — the mother of Kayla Hamilton, who was allegedly murdered by an unaccompanied alien child MS-13 gang member who entered the country during the Biden Border Crisis.
- The Honorable Rodney Scott, Retired Chief, U.S. Border Patrol; Distinguished Senior Fellow, Texas Public Policy Foundation
- The Honorable Teresa Kenny, City Supervisor, Orangetown, New York
- Mark Hetfield, the President and CEO of HIAS, the global refugee agency of the American Jewish community
