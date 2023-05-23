Watch: GOP, Democrats Clash at House Hearing on Joe Biden’s Open Border

The immigration panel of the House judiciary committee is holding a hearing on Tuesday morning, where the GOP’s leading reformer — Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) — faces off against the Democrats’ maximum-migration border caucus, led by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) and Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX).

The hearing will feature four witnesses, including:

Tammy Nobles — the mother of Kayla Hamilton, who was allegedly murdered by an unaccompanied alien child MS-13 gang member who entered the country during the Biden Border Crisis.

The Honorable Rodney Scott, Retired Chief, U.S. Border Patrol; Distinguished Senior Fellow, Texas Public Policy Foundation

The Honorable Teresa Kenny, City Supervisor, Orangetown, New York

Mark Hetfield, the President and CEO of HIAS, the global refugee agency of the American Jewish community

FLASHBACK — Tom McClintock: Biden Has Welcomed 2.9M Illegal Aliens Into U.S., a Population the Size of Mississippi

C-SPAN