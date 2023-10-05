New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) told would-be illegal aliens in Mexico City on Thursday that they face a “nightmare” scenario if they cross the United States-Mexico border and travel to New York City.

As Breitbart News reported, Adams is traveling to Mexico, Ecuador, and Colombia to warn would-be illegal aliens not to travel to the sanctuary city of New York City.

WATCH: Mayor Eric Adams Heads to Mexico — NYC Migrant Crisis at “Breaking Point”

While visiting Mexico City on Thursday, Adams suggested that would-be illegal aliens will end up in a “nightmare” scenario if they travel to New York City after crossing the southern border.

“I say to those who are pursuing the American dream, it should not turn into a nightmare,” Adams said:

When you see children making the long trek through a jungle and then having to live in conditions of congregate shelters, of not having the real environment that they deserve, inability to work, it just makes it extremely challenging. [Emphasis added]

Although Adams has said illegal immigration “will destroy” New York City, he — along with Gov. Kakthy Hochul (D-NY) — has not asked President Joe Biden to stop the United States’ expansive Catch and Release network, which is freeing at least 60,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior every month.

Instead, Adams has turned New York City’s migrant crisis into a slush fund for particular industries hoping to secure millions in taxpayer dollars via city contracts. Last month, one report indicated that the city was shelling out $35 million on just two migrant hotels.

Likewise, Adams’ deputies told the media Wednesday that hotels are actually hiking prices specifically to get more lucrative contracts out of the city to house border crossers and illegal aliens.

WATCH: Migrants REFUSE to Leave NYC Hotel, Demand Taxpayers Give Them “Permanent Homes”

Since the spring of 2022, nearly 120,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived in New York City — set to cost local taxpayers about $12 billion by the middle of next year.

