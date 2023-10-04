Mayor Eric Adams (D) is visiting Latin America this week to plead with would-be illegal aliens not to come to New York City.

As close to 125,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived in the sanctuary city of New York City since the spring of last year, Adams traveled to Mexico on Wednesday and plans to visit Ecuador and Colombia to tell would-be illegal aliens that they should not expect “to stay in a five-star hotel” if they travel to the Big Apple.

“I want to give the people of those areas a real story of what is happening in New York City,” Adams told the media.

“[My team is] going to attempt to get me on as many of the stations, of newspapers, radios, TV in these areas to give people the honest truth,” he continued, saying again that New York City is “at capacity” in terms of population:

We want to give an honest assessment of what we are experiencing here in this city. We are at capacity, over 117,000. We’re still getting, at one time it was 10,000 a month but I think in the last few days we’re looking at almost 600 a day. These are real numbers, and I must have a local, I must have a statewide plan, a federal plan and I must have an international plan of how do I speak with people in South and Central America. [Emphasis added]

Although Adams has warned that illegal immigration “will destroy” New York City, he — along with Gov. Kakthy Hochul (D) — has not asked President Joe Biden’s administration to stop its expansive Catch and Release network which is freeing at least 60,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into the United States interior every month.

Instead, Adams and Hochul lobbied Biden to expedite giving work permits to border crossers and illegal aliens as they are released into American communities and provide Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Venezuelans.

In September Biden announced that his administration would give TPS to nearly half a million Venezuelans in the United States and implement an expedited work permit program for those released at the southern border.

To pay for illegal immigration, Adams is imposing five percent budget cuts on every city agency so New Yorkers can afford the $12 billion price tag.

