Watch: Chicago Blacks Reject Mayor’s Favoritism for Migrants

Black Chicagoans are rising up to oppose city hall’s continued drive to spend millions of tax dollars to care for illegal aliens while taking those same dollars away from black communities in the Windy City.

People have been gathering for press conferences in neighborhoods and on the main floor of city hall where they are voicing their outrage over how illegal aliens are being given preferential treatment while the black and established Hispanic communities suffer.

The movement is notable because it is organic and local. These are residents, citizens, and regular working folks who are turning up and delivering passionate speeches during these meetings. These are not polished representatives of the left-wing teachers’ union, the ministerial organizations, or long-established groups such as Operation Push. These are just citizens who are fed up.

We saw a group of them in the middle of November gathering in their ward to issue a series of warnings that they will stop voting for machine Democrats unless they end their support for illegals and realign themselves with the voters of the city of Chicago.

But the group from mid-November is not alone. Other citizens recently held a press conference on the first floor at city hall and they had similar warnings for machine Democrats. The message was “we will not vote for you,” and with that the citizens also alerted independents and Republicans that if they support the people, the people will turn away from the machine and vote for Republicans.

This proclamation of refusing to vote for machine Democrats is gaining steam among these disparate and informally organized citizens. If the proclamations turn into action, it could set up a major battle between the highly funded and organized machine — including the unions, the teachers’ union, and the Democrat party — and the common voters who have until now dutifully pulled the lever for whomever the machine told them to support.

Time will tell, certainly, but this is the first time that the people have spoken up like this in so many spontaneous protests, press conferences, and events. These stirrings are not insignificant. But it remains to be seen if they have political consequences.

For instance, one man at last week’s presser in city hall warned that the people are not going to sit quietly by as the machine diverts all their community funding to feed, clothe, educate, house, and give free healthcare to illegals. And he warned that the unrest may present serious challenges to the 2024 Democratic Party Convention scheduled in Chicago for August.

The man rebelled against the many cliched pigeonholes that left-wingers try to force blacks into.

“Black people speak for black people. Black Americans. We not African Americans. We not people of color. We not black and brown, minority. BIPOC. None of that!” he said passionately. “No, none of that. This is about our people demanding the resources just as you’ve given these people [the illegals]. These newcomers who walk into the country.”

“How do you take a new group of people that paid no taxes, can’t vote, and you put them in front of the voters,” he said angrily.

“We’re going to show you how we feel about the Democratic National Convention. If you think you’re going to have a peaceful Democratic National Convention in Chicago while our people are starving? Stay tuned!” he added.

Another resident, whose name is Cata Pruss, told Breitbart exclusively in a phone interview that she went to city hall to express her outrage that her community is taking a back seat to illegal aliens. She said that she was incensed when Mayor Brandon Johnson ruled that their local Amundsen Park would be shut down for local use and be turned into a shelter for illegals.

During her comments in city hall, Pruss said, “We are not OK with you taking our resources and giving them to people who don’t live here…. you are preparing housing for them. One of the reasons that the city of Chicago was able to close 50 schools is because of black flight. And the reason we had a black flight is because there’s no affordable housing in this city. It is because the city of Chicago shut down the voucher system so that blacks who needed to get affordable housing could not. So, they had no choice but to flee to other states.”

“But now, you found money for the migrants. We’re calling foul!” she exclaimed.

Pruss went on to insist that the city’s faith-based leaders who have been touted by Mayor Brandon Johnson as allies in the migrant housing crisis do not hold sway over the people. “We haven’t paid attention to faith-based leaders since Martin Luther King. And guess what? We aren’t listening to them now. We understand that they are bought and paid for,” she pointedly said.

“We are still for black people,” Pruss continued. “We are still for this city supporting us, we are still for black people getting the same setasides that these migrants are getting — Oh, excuse me, NOT migrant, because what they are is illegal, foreign, nationals. They are not migrants, they are not coming here legally. So, just because you put lipstick on a pig, it’s still gonna be a pig.”

Pruss went on to say she voted for Johnson, but warned that she and her fellow citizens will no longer be automatic supporters of the Chicago Democratic Party machine.

“I have buyer’s remorse,” she said of voting for Johnson, and added, “For any independent candidate in the city of Chicago, any Green Party candidate in the city of Chicago, and any Republican candidate in the city of Chicago, now is your time, because we are done with the Democratic Party.”

