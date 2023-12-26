The federal government’s pro-migration policy has enabled a national wave of pro-Hamas, anti-Jewish, and anti-Israel demonstrations and riots, according to the Washington Post.

“Children of refugees from Muslim nations organized many of the demonstrations, evidence of a political awakening among a new generation of young Americans who are helping to shape U.S. public opinion in support of a cease-fire in the Middle East,” the Washington Post reported on Christmas Day.

The Islamic population in the United States is rapidly heading past fivwe million, roughly double from a 2007 estimate of 2.35 million. The population includes hundreds of thousands of American blacks, as well as many immigrants who have walked away from the 1,400-year-old Islamic religion that has paralyzed their home countries. But it also includes an increasing share of younger and alienated migrants who are pushing their ethnic and Islamic homeland politics into Americans’ already-chaotic streets and communities.

NOW – Pro-Gaza crowd in NY chants: "No Christmas as usual."pic.twitter.com/GjGA30hGnL — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 23, 2023

The Islamic population is rising because the federal government is extracting job-seeking migrants from failed countries around the world. The lower-wage migrants are pulled into the U.S. via numerous semi-stealth programs for refugees, students, workers, and illegal migrants. The Post article cited:

Khurram Tariq, a Pakistani American cancer specialist in Boone [N.C] … A pre-med and pharmacy student at the University of Mississippi … Appalachian State students and several Afghan refugees who had recently settled there … [Khalil] Abualya, the organizer at Ole Miss, notes that most of his family still lives in Gaza or the West Bank.

Most of the migrants are emotionally torn by Israel’s careful destruction of Hamas inside its base of support in the Gaza Strip. For those migrants, their communities’ self-triggered losses are more significant than Hamas’s Islamic-style assault of rape and murder on October 7 that killed more than 1,200 Israeli civilians.

The Muslim Community Center in Sunset Park, Brooklyn not hiding their thoughts: “Tell Netanyahu to stop killing children in Gaza now! #Ceasefire” banners plastered atop the center, viewable from the BQE highway above. I told y’all my hometown does not know how to be quiet! ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/zeFk50c6aW — Asad أسد 🗽🍎 (@AsadFromNYC) December 26, 2023

The migrants’ emotional ties with home-country dramas are spiked by social media and manipulated videos.

This technology ensures that many — and especially younger people — can be mobilized by foreign-oriented Islamic political groups, such as the Egyptian-born Muslim Brotherhood, and its spin-offs, such as the U.S.-based Muslim Students Association.

The Post described several cases, including Khalil Abualya, the child of Palestinian immigrants who settled in Tennessee.

A pre-med and pharmacy student at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, the 23-year-old senior said he never thought his college experience at “Ole Miss” would include becoming an antiwar activist. Then during his sophomore year, he went to a meeting of the Muslim Student Association (MSA), which has about 100 members. Oxford’s local mosque has also seen its membership grow from 163 to 275 congregants since 2000, according to a Washington Post analysis.

“I thought, ‘Wow, there are a lot more Muslims than I previously thought,’ and that made me want to become more active,” Abualya said.

Breaking: A highway close to Chicago O’Hare International Airport was blocked by pro-Palestine demonstrators just ahead of Christmas Eve. pic.twitter.com/GpWtZ5v4DW — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 24, 2023

Many of the migrants bring their home region’s style of zero-sum, you-gain/we-lose political culture wherever they go, such as the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

This sticky culture means that few of the migrants can engage in Western-style give-and-take debate. Most Muslims remain under pressure to give no concessions or compromise — or even respect — to their rivals. The pro-migration authors at the Post tried to hide this cultural drama by minimizing coverage of the activists’ tolerance of Hamas’s feral attack and by smearing mainstream American disgust with Hamas as mere “hate” or “Islamophobia.” The authors wrote:

Nationally, pro-Palestinian protesters have been cast by critics as Hamas sympathizers or antisemitic. The new protesters say that is unfair. “They can say whatever they want, and we can’t do anything about that, except use our voice and fight back,” [University student Asmmaa] Zaitar said.

An "11-year-old" Muslim girl with her family walked over to me in Times Square and told me to kill myself because I’m a Jew. I am not making this up. You must watch this. They then had their small child kick me to humiliate me whole their daughter continued to say that I should… pic.twitter.com/36kxfmiCUX — Rabbi Shmuley (@RabbiShmuley) December 24, 2023

Establishment advocates for more U.S. immigration did not intend to create a growing pro-Hamas political force in the United States.

Instead, they justified immigration as a way to stimulate the U.S. consumer economy by extracting more workers, consumers, and renters from poor countries for use in the United States. The Extraction Migration policy was pushed by Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden, even amid a murderous multi-year string of attacks by alienated Islamic migrants against the Twin Towers, nightclubs, office parties, military bases, shoppers, and pedestrians.

Only President Donald Trump made an effort to slow the arrival of risky migrants from Islamic countries.

But underneath the economic agenda, many political activists also supported immigration because they wanted to forcibly diversify the national populations and fragment the politically powerful culture of ordinary people in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, and elsewhere. This subversive divide-and-rule policy has spurred many conflicts because migrants — and their U.S. citizen children — have no intention of remaining subordinate to the establishment’s pro-migration advocates.

Terrorists doing terrorist things Press ❤️ for an immediate end to Muslim immigration. pic.twitter.com/Mwsiq6mMN6 — steven (@nogulagsagain) December 24, 2023

Many advocates for migration –especially business groups — are eager to deny and downplay the civic chaos created by their policies. But the chaos has pushed a growing share of Americans away from the business-backed, Cold War-era narrative that the United States must be a “Nation of Immigrants.”

BREAKING: Several police officers wounded in New York City after coming under attack by anti-Israel protesters Via @ShirionOrg pic.twitter.com/eBCDrOcTJE — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 25, 2023

For example, the New York Times hired Siena College twice in 2023 to ask New Yorkers if they think legal and illegal migration is a burden or a benefit.

Siena’s August 13-16 poll showed that New Yorkers picked “burden” over “benefit” by 46 percent to 32 percent, with 15 percent saying “mixed.”

But an October 15-19 poll showed that New Yorkers picked “burden” over “benefit” by 54 percent to 32 percent, with just 5 percent saying “mixed.”

Among people in the Jewish community, the polls showed a seven-point drop in “benefit” and a four-point gain in “burden.” In October, a 52 percent majority of the Jewish community viewed migration as a “burden,” and just 28 percent picked “benefit.”

On Christmas Day, anti-Israel extremists vandalized my Bronx Office with red paint, symbolizing blood. Covered in “blood” is a doll meant to symbolize Jesus, whom the vandals describe as a “Palestinian child messiah.” The escalation in intimidation and incitement against… pic.twitter.com/Sj69AMQ1Xt — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) December 26, 2023

The sudden emergence of a pro-Hamas lobby has been a great shock to many politicians in the Jewish community who have supported migration, especially because other migrants are allying with Islamic advocates.

“For many Jewish people today, the rise of antisemitism is more than a crisis — it’s a five-alarm fire,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said in a November speech in the Senate. American liberals joined with migrants and minorities, he lamented, “out of the recognition that injustice against one oppressed group is injustice against all.”