Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is once again refusing to appear before the House Homeland Security Committee, this time alongside Angel Moms, who have lost their children to illegal alien crime as well as fentanyl poisoning.

On Wednesday, House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) revealed that Mayorkas had turned down the chance to appear before the committee at its January 18 hearing.

“The committee has given Secretary Mayorkas chance after chance to appear and explain his actions, decisions, and statements to us and to the American people,” Green said:

Over the past several months, he has tacitly rejected those offers, resorting instead to political games and delay. We would have liked to include his oral testimony in the official record of these historic proceedings. However, this Committee — part of a co-equal branch of government — will not accept indefinite delays. [Emphasis added] Our request for written testimony from Secretary Mayorkas is his last chance to show some semblance of respect for the people’s representatives and our constitutional oversight duties. The American people are begging for Congress to act, and we will heed that call. Congressional oversight will continue, with or without Secretary Mayorkas’s cooperation. [Emphasis added]

The hearing, titled “Voices for the Victims: The Heartbreaking Reality of the Mayorkas Border Crisis,” will include testimony from Angel Mom Tammy Nobles, whose 20-year-old daughter Kayla Hamilton was murdered and then raped in July 2022, allegedly by an illegal alien MS-13 Gang member who was released into the United States as an unaccompanied alien child (UAC).

“The government could have placed a phone call to authorities in El Salvador and found out that he was a gang member, but they didn’t. If we had stricter border policies, my daughter would still be alive today,” Nobles told the House Judiciary Committee in 2023.

The latest data suggests that President Joe Biden’s DHS has welcomed some five million border crossers and illegal aliens to American communities — a foreign population that exceeds one year of U.S. births — under its expansive Catch and Release operation at the southern border.

Angel Mom Josephine Dunn, whose 26-year-old daughter Ashley Marie Dunn died after being poisoned by fentanyl, will also speak at the hearing. In May 2021, Ashley bought what she believed was oxycodone, but it was a fentanyl tablet.

Ashley died the day after her son Carter’s fifth birthday after having been put on life support.

Fentanyl is manufactured in Mexico and then trafficked by the Mexican drug cartels across the southern border before ending up in American communities and killing tens of thousands of Americans every month.

In 2022, more than 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses or poisonings — nearly 70 percent of which were due to fentanyl. This figure indicates that fentanyl is killing more Americans annually than car crashes and breast cancer.

