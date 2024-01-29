Chicago’s Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson is already delaying his own policy to turn out illegal border crossers from city-run shelters to make way for new migrants.

In December, Johnson announced a plan to turn out migrants from city-run shelters who have exceeded his arbitrary 60-day time limit. The idea of the time limit is to keep opening up beds for new migrants on a regular basis, but the result would simply be that certain migrants would be left homeless.

One of Johnson’s solutions to the latter problem is to round up the recently turned-out migrants and ship them to the suburbs or to points outside Illinois.

But Johnson has already delayed his own plan twice because of the weather, he says. On Jan. 25, Johnson delayed the 60-day limit police a second time and now will not implement the policy until March.

“Our plan for emergency temporary shelter was never meant as a long-term housing solution, but we want to give every person and every single family that has come to our city enough time to process their work authorization, find housing, start a new life in our great city,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said on Thursday, according to WBBM-TV.

In conjunction with his 60-day limit, Johnson has also stopped working on opening new shelters even as illegal aliens continue to enter the city at an accelerated rate.

The move to end plans to open new shelters has dismayed the state’s left-wing, sanctuary state-pushing Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D).

“I’m deeply concerned,” Pritzker, a Democrat, told the media during a Jan. 22 press conference. “We do not have enough shelter as it is in the city of Chicago.”

“The city has not told the state where they would like us to put our resources to build new shelters or help them build new shelters,” Pritzker continued. “So, we can’t help if they don’t identify those locations. And we need to make sure that we’re not ending shelter capacity, as the city is now planning to do at the end of winter.”

NEW: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker reacts to news that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is telling aldermen that the city will stop setting up new migrant shelters. “I’m deeply concerned … the city has not told the state where they would like us to put our resources to build new… pic.twitter.com/c6YFXuNKBk — Austin Berg (@Austin__Berg) January 22, 2024

“If you think this problem is going to end when the temperature warms up, it’s not. We will still need shelter for these people,” he said. “So, I’m deeply concerned, and I’m hoping that at least the plan that I read this morning … is not one that they will actually end up carrying out.”

Chicago has been beset by more than 35,000 illegal aliens since last August. And now they will be allowed yet another 60 days in city shelters.

