Chicago’s “progressive” Mayor Brandon Johnson blew up on a reporter on Monday when he was asked if he plans to visit the U.S. southern border, and he insisted that he does not have time because he is busy “with a black wife raising three black children on the west side of the city of Chicago.”

Johnson notoriously canceled his planned and announced trip to the border in October, and since then, he has claimed he still intends to make the trip to see the mess down there with his own eyes. Instead of going himself as he had planned to, the mayor sent Beatriz Ponce de Leon, the deputy mayor of immigrant, migrant and refugee rights, and a small delegation to the border to tour several cities in Texas.

The media has periodically asked when he plans to reschedule his trip, but he has yet to deliver any answers. But on Monday, Johnson went off after being asked once again for a date for his trip.

After being asked for a date, he replied in an elevated and frustrated tone, “I have children who attend school who have soccer games, y’all!”

“You know, you all are asking me as if I am not a parent in this city,” he continued. “I get it, I’m mayor, I get it.”

"I'M DOING ALL THIS WITH A BLACK WIFE RAISING 3 BLACK KIDS!!!"" Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson blows up when a reporter asks him about his border plans: pic.twitter.com/EN2FKB6lEl — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 5, 2024

“But you’re asking me to give you a date and I have to court — do you understand that you have not had a mayor like me, I get that.”

He exploded. This alludes to the fact that the last handful of mayors did not have young children while in office. Indeed, the recently deposed mayor, Lori Lightfoot was involved in a childless same-sex relationship.

I have a wife, I have children, they have schedules,” he ranted on. “And plus, we still have public safety we have to address, we still have the unhoused that we have to address. I still have a budget that I have to address, and I’m doing all of that with a black wife raising three black children on the west side of the city of Chicago.”

“I am going to the border as soon as possible,” he barked in conclusion.

Johnson has taken much heat over his policies to care for the flood of Joe Biden’s border crossers, and not just from the media.

He has also tried to get his operative, Beatriz Ponce de Leon, to find other ways to offload some of the illegals that have come to Chicago. De Leon was the staffer Johnson sent to St. Louis to try and get the Gateway City to take some busloads of illegals off Chicago’s hands.

The idea seems to have ended up stillborn because no word of any deal with St. Louis officials has been heard since the idea was floated back in October.

