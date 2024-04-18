Sanctuary Massachusetts: Illegal Alien Accused of Raping Child After Being Freed into U.S.

An illegal alien is accused of raping a child in the sanctuary state of Massachusetts after President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) freed him into the United States.

The 20-year-old Brazilian national first illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border near San Luis, Arizona, with his parents in July 2021. The Brazilian national was given a Notice to Appear (NTA), and he, as well as his parents, was released on an order of recognizance.

In August 2023, the Brazilian national was arrested for motor vehicle violations in Billerica, Massachusettes. Those charges were later dismissed.

Then, in December 2023, police in Milford, Massachusetts, issued a warrant for the Brazilian nation’s arrest on child rape charges and enticement of a child under 16 years old. On January 10, police in Portland, Maine, arrested the Brazilian national, and he was transported back to Massachusetts to face the child rape charges against him.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents lodged a detainer against the Brazilian national while he was being held in Cumberland County Jail in Maine. He was also given to Massachusetts authorities when he was turned over to their custody.

After the Brazilian national was arraigned on January 18, the Milford District Court set his bail at $5,000 with GPS monitoring. On January 25, the court refused to honor the ICE detainer, and the Brazilian national was allowed to bail out of jail.

More than two months later, in late March, ICE agents located and arrested the Brazilian national near his residence in Lowell, Massachusetts.

He remains in federal custody pending deportation from the U.S.

