A group of alleged illegal aliens reportedly marched through New York City’s Times Square while calling for the abolishment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Video footage shared online Thursday shows a sea of people walking through the area in the middle of the street. As the group marches, the chant of “Abolish ICE! Abolish ICE!” rings out before the crowd erupts in cheers:

BREAKING: Illegals block Times Square and call for abolishing ICE: pic.twitter.com/BOij6737K5 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 6, 2024

Several individuals in front of the group are seen carrying large banners. One reads, “Arriba [Up with] Las Vegas Worker Center.” According to the center’s website, it is “a grassroots organization that unites day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage and migrant workers to defend their rights, fight for dignity and win justice for all.”

The other banner reads “DALE – Accept Our Labor? Respect Our Rights!” That banner apparently refers to a group called Desde Abajo [From Below] Labor Enforcement (DALE) on the National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON) website.

The site reads:

Since day one of the Biden Administration, NDLON day laborer centers and workers’ rights organizations called for immediate use of existing executive authority to protect immigrant workers – by stopping deportations and granting work authorization – for those who denounce workplace abuse, those who continued working through the pandemic and other disasters, and those who lost loved ones to the pandemic. Day laborer worker centers consistently raised the issue both publicly and directly with DHS and the Labor Department, rallying on the steps of the U.S. Labor Department, DHS, and the White House, and the streets of Washington, DC.

After viewing the clip, New York City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R) shared her thoughts on the march.

“People here illegally are demanding we abolish the means to remove them. This isn’t spontaneous, they’re being organized by activist nonprofits with lavish funding, including taxpayer money and corporate donations,” she wrote.

“Let’s be very clear — political agitation by individuals in this country illegally should result in IMMEDIATE deportation. You have no right to the political process here, and you certainly have no right to disrupt the function of our city,” Paladino added:

People here illegally are demanding we abolish the means to remove them. This isn’t spontaneous, they’re being organized by activist nonprofits with lavish funding, including taxpayer money and corporate donations. They have strong support in sectors of the city government and… https://t.co/RqWdiYUJm4 — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) June 6, 2024

