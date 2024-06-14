Gavin Newsom Gets Called Out for Claiming CA National Guard at Border

Gavin Newsom at the border (Gavin Newsom / X)
Joel B. Pollak

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) was called out Thursday by journalists who disputed his claim that the California National Guard was on the border with Mexico intercepting the flow of illegal drugs like fentanyl.

Newsom posted a video of himself near the border in which he taunted Republicans, claiming that they “play games” while California’s Democrat-run state government is actually guarding the border.

Democrats, who have allowed an open border throughout Joe Biden’s presidency, now claim Republican opposition to “border security” legislation is the reason for the border crisis. (Republicans say the law would simply legalize what is currently illegal migration.)

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, who reports regularly from the border, challenged Newsom, saying that he had not seen a single California National Guard soldier in the border regions where migrants are walking into the U.S.

Melugin later followed up with confirmation from his sources. He said the California National Guard were simply posted at ports of entry:

Many drugs do flow into the U.S. at ports of entry, but illegal migrants prefer to enter elsewhere on the border.

Newsom filmed himself in a way to suggest he was in an open area, not at an official port of entry into the U.S.

