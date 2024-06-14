Gavin Newsom Gets Called Out for Claiming CA National Guard at Border

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) was called out Thursday by journalists who disputed his claim that the California National Guard was on the border with Mexico intercepting the flow of illegal drugs like fentanyl.

Newsom posted a video of himself near the border in which he taunted Republicans, claiming that they “play games” while California’s Democrat-run state government is actually guarding the border.

California has doubled our National Guard at the border that are working to stop the flow of fentanyl. While the GOP play games and Mike Johnson searches for his spine — we’re out here doing the work. pic.twitter.com/69dhQYwtoF — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 13, 2024

Democrats, who have allowed an open border throughout Joe Biden’s presidency, now claim Republican opposition to “border security” legislation is the reason for the border crisis. (Republicans say the law would simply legalize what is currently illegal migration.)

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, who reports regularly from the border, challenged Newsom, saying that he had not seen a single California National Guard soldier in the border regions where migrants are walking into the U.S.

Haven’t seen one – not a single one – of these CA National Guard soldiers in Jacumba where the mass illegal crossings of adult men from around the world are taking place. BP there so overwhelmed that the migrants wander aimlessly on highways and call Lyfts for themselves while… https://t.co/cpvjGdlSo1 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 13, 2024

Melugin later followed up with confirmation from his sources. He said the California National Guard were simply posted at ports of entry:

Many drugs do flow into the U.S. at ports of entry, but illegal migrants prefer to enter elsewhere on the border.

Newsom filmed himself in a way to suggest he was in an open area, not at an official port of entry into the U.S.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.