Officials: Illegal Alien, Deported 16 Times, Killed 64-Year-Old Colorado Man

An illegal alien from Mexico, deported 16 times from the United States, is accused of killing a 64-year-old man from Bailey, Colorado, in a vehicle crash.

Ignacio Cruz-Mendoza, a 47-year-old illegal alien, has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, reckless driving, and driving without a commercial driver’s license in connection to the death of 64-year-old Scott Miller.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, Cruz-Mendoza was driving a semi-truck for the Indio, California-based Monique Trucking company on Highway 285 near Conifer, Colorado, when the vehicle veered off the road, causing the pipe and angle iron he was carrying to spill on top of five vehicles in his path.

In one of those vehicles was Miller, who was killed at the scene. Another driver in a separate vehicle suffered serious injuries as a result and is recovering at a nearby hospital.

Officials with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency have since confirmed to KUSA-TV Denver that Cruz-Mendoza is an illegal alien who has been deported from the U.S. to Mexico a total of 16 times over the last two decades.

Cruz-Mendoza was first deported in May 2002 after he was arrested on local charges in Oregon the month before. Since then, he has been deported and has repeatedly returned to the U.S., likely through the nation’s porous southern border.

ICE officials have placed a detainer on Cruz-Mendoza, requesting custody of him if he is released from police custody in Jefferson County, Colorado, at any time.

Randy Clark / Breitbart

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.