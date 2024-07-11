Open Border: Illegal Alien Among Those Arrested for New Orleans Murder

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) indicated Wednesday that one of the three suspects arrested for a June 30, 2024, firearm-related New Orleans murder is an illegal alien.

WGNO reported that 19-year-old Joshua Aviala-Bonifacio is the suspect who is in the U.S. illegally. He is alleged to have been involved in the fatal shooting of a New Orleans tour guide, 43-year-old Kristie Thibodaux.

Thibodaux was shot and killed at the corner of Royal and St. Peter streets just after 4:30 a.m. on June 30.

ICE pointed out that on May 11, 2019, “Border Patrol had a run-in with Aviala-Bonifacio in Texas and determined he was inadmissible”

The agency noted Aviala-Bonfiacio’s interactions with law enforcement since entering the country:

On May 14, 2019, the U.S. Border Patrol released Aviala-Bonifacio on an order of recognizance.

On October 6, 2023, the Kenner Police Department (KPD) arrested Aviala-Bonifacio for theft under the alias Joshua Avila.

On February 14, 2024, the KPD again arrested Aviala-Bonifacio for theft, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, and three Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office fugitive attachments.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry (R) reacted to ICE’s announcement on Aviala-Bonifacio in a post on X:

This man should have never been in Louisiana. Enough is enough. We must close our borders and keep our communities safe! https://t.co/wwa9n1Bvia — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) July 10, 2024

One of the other suspects allegedly connected to the murder is a 15-year-old boy who “was supposedly under supervision by an electronic ankle monitoring device.”

Randy Clark / Breitbart

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.