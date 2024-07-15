Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering Rachel Morin to Stand Trial in October

The illegal alien “got-away” MS-13 gang member accused of raping and murdering 37-year-old Rachel Morin, a mother of five children, is set to stand trial in late October.

On August 5, 2023, Morin went for a walk at the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Harford County, Maryland. When Morin did not return home, her boyfriend, Richard Tobin, reported her missing. The following day, her body was found on the side of the trail.

On June 15, 2024, the Tulsa Police Department arrested 23-year-old Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez, an illegal alien from El Salvador with ties to the MS-13 gang, in connection to Morin’s murder.

Martinez Hernandez will be in court throughout October, and the trial against him is set to start on October 23 — more than one year after Morin’s murder. Prosecutors are seeking life in prison without parole.

Prosecutors have alleged that Martinez Hernandez brutally raped, bludgeoned, and strangled Morin to death in what they say is the most horrific case in Harford County history. Martinez Hernandez was indicted in July on first and second-degree murder charges, as well as rape, sexual offenses, and kidnapping charges.

Martinez Hernandez is among at least two million known illegal alien got-aways who have successfully crossed the southern border on President Joe Biden’s watch.

On three occasions in 2023, Border Patrol agents apprehended Martinez Hernandez — twice in January in New Mexico and Texas as well as once in February in New Mexico. On each occasion, he was returned to Mexico.

Sometime after he was last returned to Mexico, Martinez Hernandez crossed the border and made his way to California, where he allegedly assaulted a woman and her child. He later traveled to Maryland, where he was accused of raping and murdering Morin.

Before crossing the border, Martinez Hernandez was accused of murdering a woman in his native El Salvador after leaving a bar with the victim. The woman’s body was discovered days later.

Martinez Hernandez remains in Harford County custody without bail, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have placed a detainer on him.

