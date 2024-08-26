Texas Court Blocks Joe Biden’s Parole Amnesty

A federal judge has temporarily blocked President Joe Biden’s “Parole in Place” amnesty for roughly 500,000 illegal migrants who have married Americans.

“Huge victory!” said a tweet from Stephen Miller’s America First Legal, which filed a lawsuit against the amnesty in cooperation with 16 Republican Attorneys General. The decision also allows the states to review federal documents related to the White House’s amnesty.

“A cruel lawsuit,” responded a tweet from Mark Zuckerberg’s FWD.us lobby group for West Coast consumer-economy investors. The group lobbied hard for Biden to announce the amnesty, in part, because it adds yet another problem for Americans who are trying to curb the administration’s massive levels of migration.

The New York Times reported:

Judge J. Campbell Barker of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas issued an administrative stay that stops the administration from approving applications, which it started accepting last week, while the court considers the merits of the case. In suspending the initiative, Judge Barker said that the 67-page complaint filed on Friday by the coalition of states, led by Attorney General Ken Paxton of Texas, raised legitimate questions about the authority of the executive branch to bypass Congress and set immigration policy. “The claims are substantial and warrant closer consideration than the court has been able to afford to date,” wrote Judge Barker, who was appointed by former President Donald J. Trump.

Biden’s Cuban-born, pro-migration border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas, has been rushing migrants through the amnesty process despite the near-inevitability of large-scale marriage fraud.

ABC News reported on August 21:

Cecilia sat in front of her computer repeatedly refreshing the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services webpage on Monday, waiting for the application for the Biden administration’s “Keeping Families Together” program to show up on her screen. Minutes later, she clicked it open and submitted the form in less than 20 minutes. A little more than 24 hours later, she got an e-mail sharing the news that she had been waiting 20 years to hear.

However, despite the legal defeat, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security “will continue to accept new applications as this case continues making its way through the courts,” said the FWD.us statement.

“This is a baseless legal attack, focused entirely on the politics of trying to go after immigrants and American families, against a highly popular and lawful policy,” claimed Todd Schulte, a former Democratic staffer who now runs the FWD.us lobby group.

Breitbart News has extensively covered the amnesty and the lobby groups that pressured Biden to announce the contest amnesty. For example, NBC News announced:

According to FWD.us, a pro-immigration group that advocated for the program, Arizona has some 15,000 people eligible for parole in place. Though they themselves can’t vote, they are all married to U.S. citizens who can, and are otherwise embedded in families and communities full of citizens who will benefit indirectly from the policy. Considering that Biden won Arizona in 2020 with 10,457 votes and considering that polling shows razor-thin margins between Harris and Trump, the political impact of the parole in place program could be decisive.

However, Congress writes U.S. laws, and the White House’s amnesty denies Americans’ legislators their right to settle migration laws via debate and compromise.

Recent polls show that a clear majority of Americans favor the deportation of illegal migrants.

Biden’s amnesty announcement also offered a novel “D-3” amnesty to illegal aliens who pay tuition to get college degrees. That amnesty may also be blocked because it also uses the nation’s narrow parole laws for an ambitious goal.

The case is State of Texas v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security, No. 6-24-cv-00306, in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Texas.