Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost Wants to Exclude Biden’s Migrants

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has directed his office to begin looking for ways to block the federal government from dumping migrants in the Buckeye State as troubles caused by President Joe Biden’s migrants grow.

Yost published a statement on Monday ordering staff to conduct a “deep dive” into the “challenges of the surging migrant population” and to look for ways to “stop the federal government from sending an unlimited number of migrants to Ohio communities.”

“The directive comes in response to concerns from communities, particularly Springfield in Clark County, that have been inundated and overwhelmed by surging migrant populations,” Yost’s statement explains. “The sudden and extreme population growth has strained the city’s economic, medical and educational systems.”

“This is absurd – Springfield has swollen by more than a third due to migrants,” Yost told his constituents. “How many people can they be expected to take? What are the limits to the federal government’s power? Could the federal government simply funnel into Ohio all the millions of migrants flooding in under the current administration’s watch?”

Yost insisted that there has to be some way for a state government to cite a “limiting principle” to the influx of migrants.

“We’re going to find a way to get this disaster in front of a federal judge,” he pledged.

The AG then promised to look for ways to stop the influx.

“The problem is not migrants, it is way, way too many migrants in a short period of time. The problem is a massive increase in the population without any communication or assistance from the federal government,” Yost wrote.

The statement went on to allege migrants are causing car crashes, stealing property, squatting in homes, and killing livestock and wildlife for food.

“Ohio is a great place to work and live,” Yost said. “But overwhelming our small towns with massive migrant populations without any coordination or assistance from the federal government is changing that in front of our eyes,” Yost concluded.

Yost’s directive comes on the heels of residents of Springfield, Ohio, suffering under an avalanche of migrants that have turned the town into chaos with issues similar to those in the directive.

Some residents even claimed – without offering evidence – migrants are killing geese and ducks in nearby parks for food.

Despite the claims of migrants eating ducks — and some even claimed people’s pets — authorities in Springfield insisted no evidence existed that Haitian migrants were killing local pets for food.

