Maryland: Record Number of Illegal Alien Sex Offenders Arrested in Last Year

A record number of illegal alien sex offenders have been arrested in Maryland, home to several sanctuary jurisdictions, over the last 12 months.

On Friday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced its 153rd arrest of illegal alien sex offenders in Maryland with 36-year-old illegal alien Madai Gamaliel Amaya of Honduras being arrested in Montgomery Village in August.

Amaya was convicted of second-degree rape in Montgomery County in August 2009 and subsequently deported from the United States in July 2013 by ICE agents. Amaya illegally crossed the southern border, and he was deported from the U.S. again in November 2018.

Amaya then illegally crossed the border for a third time as a got-away and traveled back to Maryland. ICE agents arrested Amaya in August, and he remains in their custody pending deportation from the U.S.

ICE’s arrest of Amaya marks a record number of arrests of illegal alien sex offenders that the federal agency has made in Maryland.

This alarming statistic comes as a FOX45 News investigation discovered that, in Baltimore County, almost ten percent of child sex crime cases involved illegal aliens from Central America who were handed down more lenient sentences by circuit court judges.

In the case of 19-year-old illegal alien Henry Argueta-Tobar of Guatemala, convicted of second-degree rape in July, a circuit court judge in Charles County sentenced him to 20 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

The circuit court, though, suspended all but 190 days of Argueta-Tobar’s sentence.

