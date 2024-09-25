Donald Trump Tells Joe Biden’s Parole Migrants: ‘Get Ready to Leave’

Donald Trump is promising to quickly send home the million-plus “parole” migrants who have been smuggled into the United States by President Joe Biden’s pro-migration border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas.

The parole promise comes as Trump slammed Vice President Kamala Harris, who is preparing to make a TV-ready stop at the border. She is also expected to hide her pro-migration policies under vague language about law and order at the border.

“Get ready to leave,” Trump told Fox News when he was asked what message he would say to the more than 1 million parole migrants. “Especially quickly if they’re criminals, get ready to leave because you’re going to be going out real fast,” he added.

The statement is good news for American families now losing wages, jobs, housing, civic stability, and opportunities because of Mayorkas’ legally contested migration policy.

It is good news for the millions of alienated young Americans who have fallen out of the workforce — and who are being ignored by migrant-hiring companies.

It is also good news for the U.S. technology companies who will sell more productivity-boosting tools — software, robots, and production lines — to the CEOs who prefer to hire disposable migrants instead of training Americans to operate automated workplaces.

Trump slammed Mayorkas’s “parole pipeline” that has imported at least 1.3 million poor migrants from many countries, even though the migrants are “inadmissible” under Congress’s 1990 immigration law.

Many of the job-seeking parole migrants fly in from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Ukraine, and elsewhere via commercial flights. These “CHNV” parole migrants get two-year visas to take jobs in the United States while separated from their families at home — much like President George W. Bush’s failed 2001 “Any Willing Worker” plan.

Many other parole migrants and families cross the southern border after getting quasi-legal approval via the “CBP One” cellphone app.

The result is a flood of hard-working, compliant, wage-cutting, rent-spiking workers into Americans’ towns and cities, such as Springfield, Ohio, and New York City.

“I would revoke it and they get out,” Trump told Fox News, adding:

The app is bad, but what the worst is, is the flights because, you know, they tried to say, oh, we’re going to toughen up the border a little bit. They had planes flying over, loaded up with illegal migrants, people that shouldn’t be in our country, going to the Midwest, going to all places, because everything is now a border state.

Trump’s promise to deport the parole migrants is an interesting shift in his language about migration, which tends to focus on crime and chaos.

For example, on September 24, Trump slammed Kamala Harris after her campaign announced she would soon visit the border for a campaign-trail TV event:

After almost four years, Border Czar Kamala Harris has decided, for political reasons, that it’s time for her to go to our broken Southern Border. What a disgrace that she waited so long, allowing millions of people to enter our Country from prisons, mental institutions, and criminal cells all over the World, not just South America, many of those coming are terrorists, and at a level never seen before! She’s trying to con the public like she did a good job at the Border when, in fact, she has destroyed the very fabric of our Nation … They are now creating criminal havoc all throughout the Country. Every State is a Border State! When she speaks, I hope everybody remembers that she has caused our cities, towns, and Country itself, tremendous damage, and only I can fix it!

The parole migrants are especially attractive to employers who know they will accept lower wages without complaint because the migrants fear being sent home at the end of their two-year visas.

For example, David Barbe of Fourth Street Foods showed part of his low-tech, low-productivity, labor-intensive food-packaging production line to KDKA news, which reported:

Barbe has 1,000 employees. Of the 700 or so who work the assembly line, almost all are immigrants here legally on protected status from troubled countries like Haiti, Liberia and Nepal. The hours are long and monotonous, and Barbe says he gets almost no local applicants. … “I’s not glorious work, line assembly work,” he added. “You might put the lid on 60,000 sandwiches a day.” But for immigrants like Wellington Reiley, who fled political strife and poverty in Liberia, a job here has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

In the same town, a high-tech glass factory with 300 American employees is being shut down so the work can be consolidated in Lancaster, Ohio.

The wage-cutting shift from high-tech jobs to low-tech jobs has been underway since the 1990s when Congress approved free trade deals with Mexico and China. But the shift is now accelerating as Mayorkas provides investors with a growing inflow of low-cost migrants who minimize pressure on companies to invest in high-tech manufacturing and services.

The parole migrants damage U.S. blue-collar workers. However, various white-collar visa-worker programs that were created after 1990 have helped push more than 1 million American graduates out of good white-collar careers and salaries.

In early September, Mayorkas repeated his wish to skew the U.S. labor market to ensure that CEOs can get all the workers they want without having to invest in machines or recruit Americans with offers of higher wages:

We look to the north, with Canada. Canada takes a look at its market needs, and it says, “You know what? We need 700,000 foreign workers to address our labor needs domestically.” And, so, they build a visa system for that year to address the current market condition. And they say, “We’re going to bring in a million people.” And it’s market sensitive. We [in the United States] are dealing with numerical caps on labor-driven visas that were set in 1996. It’s 2024. The world has changed. It is remarkable how there can be agreement that [the visas system] is broken and not have an agreement on a solution. The country is suffering as a result of it.

That statement is at least the fourth time Mayorkas complimented Canada’s supercharged migration system, even though Canadians’ expanding poverty, declining productivity, and poll-tested anger are likely to push Prime Minister Justin Trudeau out of office by the fall of 2025.

The Cuban-born Mayorkas has repeatedly explained that he supports more migration because of his migrant parents, his sympathy for migrants, and his support for “equity” between Americans and foreigners.

He also justifies his welcome for migrants by saying his priorities are above the law and claiming that the “needs” of U.S. business are paramount regardless of the cost to ordinary Americans, the impact on U.S. children, or Americans’ rational opposition.