Five Migrants Arrested on Sex Assault Charges in Nantucket Sting

Five illegal aliens, one of whom is a member of the dangerous MS-13 gang, have been arrested and charged with sexual assault, some against children, in upper-class Nantucket, Massachusetts, according to an announcement Thursday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Boston agents arrested the migrants during a multi-day operation on Nantucket earlier this month, ICE officials said, according to the Boston Herald.

The arrests come amid a new report that tens of thousands of illegal aliens with convictions for sex assaults, kidnapping, and even murder, are freely roaming around the country.

The report finds that some 425,431 convicted criminals and 222,141 with pending criminal charges are not being detained by any law enforcement agency, Fox News reported.

Those not being detained have been convicted of a variety of violent crimes including assault, drug offenses, murder, kidnapping, and sexual crimes.

Meanwhile, the sting on tony Nantucket saw the arrest of 30-year-old Angel Deras-Mejia, a documented MS-13 gangbanger, who was charged with two counts sexually assaulting a woman in her home.

“Angel Gabriel Deras-Mejia unlawfully entered the United States then made his way to Massachusetts, to apparently commit crimes of violence,” Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons said in a public statement. “To make matters worse, Deras-Mejia is a documented member of a notorious transnational criminal organization and represents a significant threat to the residents of Nantucket.”

The arrest of Deras-Meja came not long after 41-year-old Guatemalan national Felix Alberto Perez-Gomez was arrested on a charge of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 years or older. Perez-Gomez also has an arrest record in Boston for offenses including reckless driving and endangering another.

In addition, two Salvadoran nationals, one 49 and another 28, were both charged with raping a child in separate incidents, and a man from Brazil was arrested for sexual assault, as well.

Republican nominee for president, Donald Trump, excoriated the Biden-Harris regime for putting Americans at risk as a result of their massive border crisis.

“13,000 people convicted of murder have crossed into our country through Kamala Harris’ open border- non detained, non citizen, convicted criminals!” Trump wrote in a post on X.

“Nobody who has allowed this to happen to our Country is fit to be President of the United States!” the former president added.

