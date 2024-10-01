Haitian migrants flooding into the Midwest and South are fanning out across the country to take advantage of subsidized housing and low-paying jobs made possible by fast-tracked work permit status offered by the Biden-Harris administration.

Haitian migrants are leaving coastal cities and streaming into small-town America because activist organizations are guiding them to low-wage jobs and cheaper housing, according to the Louisiana Illuminator.

Immigrant activist Leonce Jean-Baptiste, of the Haitian Association of Indiana, noted that the migrants are drawn to their “communities” that are sprouting up in small towns all across the nation. He and other activists are keen to ensure that Haitian migrant “children would know there is such a thing as Haitian culture, that their parents come from a very strong, very rich culture and ethnic background,” he said.

Like other such activists, Jean-Baptiste is very interested in creating Haitian communities in the U.S. where Haitians can gather in insular blocs instead of filtering out in the American community and being Americanized. And the Biden-Harris administration has facilitated that by giving Haitians protected status, allowing them to get jobs and welfare money despite that many of them have entered the country illegally.

“Here in Indiana, in Ohio, in the Midwest in general, the manufacturing industry was desperate for labor and so it was a perfect kind of marriage,” Jean-Baptiste told Louisiana Illuminator. “Haitians were looking for jobs, they might have lost a low-paying job in a hotel in Florida, they can’t access government benefits because they’re not citizens, and here they can do better.”

These factory jobs being staffed with migrants are made possible because of Biden’s moves to make it easier for businesses to hire them after adding Haitians to the list of federal temporary protected status for unauthorized immigrants and the administration’s expansion of its humanitarian parole rules for migrants who have crossed the border illegally.

The Trump administration tried to shut down these programs for Haitians that Biden has expanded, but was stymied by activist lawsuits. And once Biden entered office, he reversed Trump’s restrictions and opened the floodgates.

The Biden administration has also allowed tens of thousands of Haitians to enter the country through a federal program that flies them straight into the United States heartland from Haiti if they have secured a “sponsor” in the U.S.

The sponsorship program was the same way Haitian migrant Cory Alvarez entered the U.S. before he was arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl in Rockland, Massachusetts.

The article noted that thousands of Haitian migrants have streamed into small towns, including more than 20,000 who moved to Indiana, thanks to the efforts of Jean-Baptiste. The article also reports that some 5,000 moved to Springfield, Ohio, brought to the area because of the Medicaid benefits they were allowed by the Biden-Harris regime.

The arrival of thousands of migrants in Springfield has been a topic of much news coverage recently. Their presence has driven up housing costs, created a glut of welfare enrollees, and resulted in a surge in vehicle accidents and traffic deaths.

In July, JD Vance raised the issue with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and pointed out the problems Springfield has faced. In his reply to Vance, Powell seemingly admitted that mass immigration does have a negative impact on housing costs.

“I’m sure there are places in the country where new people coming into the country, I’m sure you can find places and they exist, where that will have contributed to an already tight housing market,” Powell told Vance.

