Feds Arrest Accused Haitian Sex Offender After Boston-Area Officials Release Him

Federal immigration officials arrested a Haitian migrant in the Boston area who was previously expelled from the U.S. and who had also been charged with sexually assaulting a woman after re-entering the country.

According to a press release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), officials took Haitian national Jefferson Jerome into custody on September 11, 2024, after he was arrested for sexual assault in Dorchester.

Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons said in the statement on Friday:

Jefferson Jerome stands accused of a horrific crime against a resident of our Massachusetts community. We will not tolerate the victimization of our neighbors. ERO Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by apprehending and removing egregious noncitizen offenders from New England.

ICE officials noted that Jerome, 30, had illegally entered the country in September 2021 in Del Rio, Texas, but federal authorities denied his entry and returned him to Mexico.

However, Jerome re-entered in December 2022 in Brownsville, Texas, and was released into the country via President Joe Biden’s regime after being handed a Notice to Appear (NTA) before an immigration judge.

Jerome then made his way to the Boston area and, by September 11, 2024, was arrested for sexual assault. He was charged with indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 years of age.

The Dorchester District Court, which is in charge of the case, then promptly released Jerome with an ankle monitor and a promise to return to court to face a trial on the assault charges.

Despite the local court’s assumption that Jerome would dutifully come back to face the charges, ICE arrested the illegal alien as he left the Dorchester District Court.

Jerome’s arrest comes only a few months after another Haitian national who was allowed to enter the country under Biden’s loose border policies was arrested and charged with raping a teenage girl in the Boston area.

Prosecutors said that migrant Cory Alvarez raped a 15-year-old girl inside a hotel that was being used as a migrant shelter in Rockland, Massachusetts. The alleged victim was also a Haitian migrant.

Alvarez, 26, was arrested in March and charged with raping a child under 16 years of age. ICE placed him on a detainer, but Plymouth County officials released Alvarez on a $500 bail in July without turning him over to ICE officials.

Alvarez entered the U.S. at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport in June 2023 on a special flight chartered by the Biden administration after he was sponsored by a person in New Jersey as part of Biden’s parole program for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans (CHNV).

The program, officiated by U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, has been severely criticized for preventing migrants from being properly vetted before being flown directly into the U.S. on taxpayer-funded transportation.

