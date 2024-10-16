Report: Kamala Harris Would Import 12.3 Million Migrants

President Kamala Harris could import almost four million migrants in 2025 — and 12.3 million migrants during her four years — by continuing President Joe Biden’s policies, according to a report by pro-migration advocates.

The huge and disruptive inflow of migrants, however, will only raise annual economic growth by one cent for every $10, says the report by the business-funded Brookings Institution.

“We expect net immigration to be significantly higher under a Harris administration than a second Trump administration,” the report says it describes four alternative scenarios:

Net migration in the Harris, high scenario is 3.7 million in 2025 and cumulates to 12.3 million from 2025–2028. … Unlike the other scenarios, the Trump, low scenario yields net negative migration. Net migration is around -740,000 in 2025 and -230,000 in 2026 … Cumulative net migration over the four years is around 410,000.

A 2025 inflow of 3.7 million legal, illegal, quasi-legal, and temporary migrants would deliver one migrant for every American birth. So far, the Harris campaign has signaled she will continue the high-migration policies set by Biden.

Overall, the report says Harris’s high migration policies would grow the U.S. population by 15 million during her four years, or roughly three million new households.

But Trump’s low migration policies would grow the population by almost five million via the rules set for legal migration by Congress in 1990, says the report. The report claims Trump’s focus on Americans will contract the economy by four cents in every $10 during 2025.

The report does not mention the expected rise in ordinary Americans’ salaries and wages in a national labor market. Nor does it mention the pro-family, pro-birthrate impact as housing drops in price once migrants exit. It also ignores the likely civic gains from reduced diversity in the United States, the reduced damage to migrant-sending countries, and the reduced migration chaos and deaths south of the border.

The damage to foreigners was outlined by The Atlantic — a pro-migration website — when it described the many migrant deaths in the Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama:

The morgue is next to the hospital kitchen. [Panamanian doctor Luis Antonio] Moreno said the stench was often intolerable, even before the day this spring when he discovered that the air conditioner had gone out and the bodies inside were decomposing. In March 2023, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which has a program to help families track down loved ones who have gone missing while migrating, built a mausoleum in the local cemetery with space for hundreds of bodies, and it’s quickly filling. At a recent burial ceremony, municipal workers wearing hazmat suits placed 12 white body bags into graves. Ten of the bags were labeled desconocido, or “unknown.” One bore the name of a man from Venezuela whose family had confirmed his identity. Just before the last body bag, which was also the smallest, went into the mausoleum, an ICRC worker opened it and placed a dog tag on the wrist of the 8-month-old Haitian girl inside.

Instead, the Brookings report focuses on macroeconomics.

Without more migration in 2025, “The result would be that investment and hiring would fall more than otherwise after a drop in consumer demand,” the Brookings report said. Also,

Because immigrants who come to the U.S. between 2025 and 2034 would require equipment and infrastructure to effectively do their jobs, we expect … Investors would receive greater capital income as a result.

The report downplays the likely business reforms that would be triggered by Trump’s reduced inflow of migrants.

“I can argue, in the developed countries, the big winners are the countries that have shrinking populations,” Larry Fink, the founder of the $10 trillion Blackrock investment company, said at a pro-globalist event hosted by the World Economic Forum in Saudi Arabia. He continued:

That’s something that most people never talked about. We always used to think [a] shrinking population is a cause for negative [economic] growth. But in my conversations with the leadership of these large, developed countries [such as China, and Japan] that have xenophobic anti-immigration policies, they don’t allow anybody to come in — [so they have] shrinking demographics — these countries will rapidly develop robotics and AI and technology … If a promise of all that transforms productivity, which most of us think it will [emphasis added] — we’ll be able to elevate the standard living in countries, the standard of living for individuals, even with shrinking populations.

Companies and politicians will also be pressured to find and train the roughly five million “prime age” American men who have been sidelined by the easy-migration policies since at least 2000.

People say, “Well, Americans won’t do those [low-status, low-wage] jobs.” Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, told a surprised New York Times journalist, adding:

[But] Americans won’t do those jobs for below-the-table wages. They won’t do those jobs for non-living wages … they will just do those jobs at certain wages. Think about the perspective of an American company. I want them to go searching in their own country for their own [sidelined] citizens, sometimes people who may be struggling with addiction or trauma, get them re-engaged in American society. We cannot have an entire American business community that is giving up on American workers and then importing millions of illegal laborers.

Trump’s reform would also help American families buy homes. For example, Harris has promised to spend $40 billion to help the real estate industry build three million homes during her first term. But her likely inflow of 12.3 million migrants would likely fill up those homes, leaving American families back at Square One.

Trump’s low-migration reforms would also be good for white-collar Americans. UnderMayorkas’s rules, C-suite executives are allowed to import huge numbers of disposable, compliant, and cheap visa workers — such as H-1B workers — for the white-collar jobs needed by U.S. graduates. If Trump reduces the inflow of foreign graduates, the executives would be forced to share profits and workplace power with free-speaking American professionals.

Trump’s cutbacks would reverse the federal government’s post-1990 economic strategy of Extraction Migration, which seeks to grow the U.S. consumer economy for investors by pulling human resources — disposable workers, government-funded consumers, and apartment-sharing renters — from poor countries.

That investor-first policy is strongly backed by President Joe Biden’s Cuban-born, pro-migration border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas. He repeatedly describes himself as a moral champion for migrants because of his migrant parents, his sympathy for migrants, and his support for “equity” between Americans and foreigners.

But Breitbart News covers the sexual trafficking and labor abuse of children and youths enabled by Mayorkas. Breitbart News also covers the thousands of migrant deaths and massive foreign destruction encouraged by Mayrokas and his Extraction Migration economic strategy.