An illegal immigrant from Honduras has been slapped with a lengthy prison sentence in relation to organized criminal activity in Texas.

Thirty-year-old Sergio Cardenas-Salinas was sentenced to 37 years behind bars for being the ringleader of an organized criminal operation that involved home burglaries, Fox News reported Thursday, noting the illegal alien was living in Houston.

In a social media post, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis’ office detailed the man’s sentencing and said he has been deported twice from the United States for illegally entering the country:

The DA’s office continued:

Between July 16, 2023, and September 5, 2023, ten residents of Plano, Prosper, and McKinney fell victim to brazen home invasions targeting gold, jewelry, and cash. After an intense investigation led by the @PlanoPoliceDept, detectives identified a vehicle tied to the suspects. On September 5, 2023, the police tracked this vehicle, leading to the arrest of nine individuals responsible for the string of burglaries.

Those involved in the group were from Guatemala, Honduras, and Venezuela.

It is important to note that a recent Fox News poll found a record 67 percent of voters support deporting illegal migrants, Breitbart News reported Friday.

“The pro-deportation numbers are rising as Americans feel the pocketbook and civic damage from President Joe Biden’s policy of using migrants from poor countries to inflate Wall Street stocks with profits from more workers, consumers, and renters,” the outlet said.

It added that former President Donald Trump (R), who is running against Vice President Kamala Harris (D) for the White House in 2024, is “promising mass deportation of migrants, including criminal migrants and the roughly 6 million illegal migrants allowed by Biden.”

Another recent poll found that 60 percent of Americans say Harris “hasn’t clearly explained her policies” regarding illegal immigration, according to Breitbart News.

Per the Collin County DA’s office, after Cardenas-Salinas was deported twice, he reentered the country and “masterminded” the burglaries. The post continued:

He pleaded guilty to the charge of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, a crime punishable by 5 to 99 years or life in prison. In addition to the burglary convictions, the prosecution presented evidence of Cardenas-Salinas’ prior criminal history, including a conviction for attempted deadly conduct, for which he previously served six months in state prison.

In his statement, Willis made it clear that his county would not tolerate illegals who target citizens.

He added that “Cardenas-Salinas had no right to be in this county, let alone this country. This lengthy prison sentence sends a clear message: we will protect our community from those who come here to commit crimes.”