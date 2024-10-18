Poll: Record 67 Percent of Voters Support Deportations

A Fox News poll shows a record 67 percent support among registered voters for the deportation of illegal migrants.

Deportations are supported by 40 percent of liberals, 62 percent of Hispanics, 53 percent of blacks, 65 percent of moderates, and 86 percent of conservatives.

The Fox News poll matches recent polls by Ipsos, Marist, YouGov, and Harvard-Harris. Those polls show almost two-to-one support for enforcing the nation’s existing border laws that protect American strivers and families from poor migrants and from employers who cheat by hiring cheap foreign labor.

The pro-deportation numbers are rising as Americans feel the pocketbook and civic damage from President Joe Biden’s policy of using migrants from poor countries to inflate Wall Street stocks with profits from more workers, consumers, and renters.

On October 14, former President Bill Clinton declared “We got the lowest birth rate we’ve had in well over 100 years. We’re not at replacement level, which means we got to have somebody come here if we want to keep growing the economy.”

In contrast, President Donald Trump is promising mass deportation of migrants, including criminal migrants and the roughly 6 million illegal migrants allowed by Biden.

The Fox News poll does not show hte numbers for people who strongly support or oppose the repatriation of migrants. However, it does show a major split in attitudes between people with and without college degrees.

Seventy-one percent of people without college degrees support deportations, while only 59 percent of people with college degrees support deportations.

That is a big 22-point difference.

The 14-point white education gap split on deportation is curious. Federal policy imports a vast number of college-graduate temporary migrants — mostly Indians and Chinese — who inflict huge pocketbook damage on U.S. graduates, just as southern migrants inflict huge pocketbook damage on blue-collar Americans.

But the education and class difference shrinks to 14 points when the poll quizzed white voters: 62 percent of white college graduates favor deportations, while 76 percent of non-college whites favor deportations.

The 14-point white gap narrowed to just 12 points — 66 percent to 78 percent — when the poll compared the views of white men with college degrees to white men without college degrees.

But the white education gap is a larger 15 points — 57 percent to 72 percent — between white women with degrees and white women without college degrees.

Some differences between white men and white women may be related to work.

The white men tend to work with their hands, machines, or data, and thus face clear and immediate competition from similar-minded and similar-skilled male migrants. They also tend to be primary breadwinners and are very motivated to recognize and oppose illegitimate competition.

In contrast, many college-graduate white women work in cultural sectors that are protected from migrant women who cannot speak English, overcome subtle cultural differences, or cannot use their unverified college degrees in regulated workplaces, such as hospitals, schools, or retail sales.

Nationwide, the split between the two sexes is just 10 points: 72 percent of men and 62 percent of women favor deportations.

The groups most opposed to deportations are non-white women — 46 percent for deportations, 50 percent against — and Democrats, who split 42 percent for deportations, and 54 percent against.