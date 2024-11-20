Tom Homan, the man President-elect Donald Trump has named his border czar, is warning liberal Democrat Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and others against attempting to interfere with the ICE agents he will soon be sending to take illegal aliens into custody.

On Tuesday, Wu, who was accused of shutting black residents, including children, out of a community center and sheltering migrants there instead, told her constituents that she intends to “protect our residents” from any efforts by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to round up the illegal migrants who will be targeted for repatriation to their home country.

During her address, Wu said that Boston will do everything it can to “protect our residents in every possible way” and added that her city will not be “cooperating with those efforts that actually threaten the safety of everyone by causing widespread fear and and [sic] having large scale economic impact,” the New York Post reported.

In the wake of her press conference, though, Homan appeared on Fox News and warned Wu and other left-wing officials against violating the law.

Homan told Fox News that if Democrats don’t want to help ICE round up and deport illegals then they should “get the hell out of the way” and let ICE do its job unencumbered.

“If I got to send twice as many resources to that city, that’s what we’re going to do,” he explained. “If they would give us access to the jails, that means less agents to the community. For them pushing back and not letting us in the jail just means more agents are going to be in the community, so they’re hurting themselves.”

But he also had a warning about the legal consequences of preventing ICE from doing its job.

“They need to educate themselves,” Homan said of these recalcitrant officials. “They need to review this: Title 8 U.S.C. § 1324 — read about that and don’t cross that line. Because it is a felony to harbor or conceal an illegal alien from ICE. Read the statute. Don’t cross that line.”

Wu is far from the only left-wing mayor or blue state government official to make proclamations about “protecting” the “migrant community.” Democrat Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, for one, has openly vowed to “protect illegal immigrants” in his state against the Trump administration .

Colorado’s liberal Gov. Jared Polis has also pledged to obstruct the Trump immigration agenda to the extent of his power, saying:

We have people that have made their lives here, had their families here, families of what we call mixed status. It may be husband, wife, one of them’s documented, one of them’s not. The kids were born here, they’re Americans. I mean, we shouldn’t be tearing apart these de facto American families. The only reason that the other member of the family isn’t fully papered and credentialed is because the failure of Congress to secure our border and deliver comprehensive immigration reform.

The governors of Arizona, New York, and Massachusetts have also made similar comments.

The city council of Los Angeles recently voted unanimously on November 19 to become a “sanctuary city” in order to resist Trump’s policies.

