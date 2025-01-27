Connecticut’s Democrat Governor Ned Lamont is proudly telling illegal migrants to feel free to move to his state as he is also pushing for even more H-1B migrants to take American jobs. “You’re welcome here,” Lamont said in a recent press conference.

CT Insider reported:

Last week, Lamont said, “My advice is, send your kids to school. My advice is, keep going to church. We don’t collect the immigration status of people who are going to church or kids who are at school. Our cops are busy trying to keep the streets safe, they’re not asking the immigration status of somebody who’s caught jaywalking or speeding.”

Lamont’s Attorney General William Tong added that Lamont’s administration “respects” and “honors” immigrants and will protect them.

“It is the policy of the state of Connecticut to respect, honor and protect immigrants and immigrant families in full compliance with the law,” Tong said. “We’re going to do what we can for immigrants and immigrant families because they’re important to us.”

Republicans, though, have pushed back on Lamont’s plan to open the state for an even greater invasion of illegals.

“We can serve to assist our federal partners and their scarce resources by getting the most dangerous people out of our communities. And the current Trust Act prevents that from happening,” GOP Rep. Greg Howard said at a press conference held in the state capital in Hartford, CT Insider reported.

In a recent survey in the Nutmeg State, companies — especially those in the tech sector –say they are already dependent on importing foreign workers, according to the CT Mirror.

The paper’s survey of companies found that about 20 percent of the state’s high-end job makers say they are dependent on importing foreign workers with the H-1B visa program. The program allows “highly skilled” foreign workers to live and work in the United States for a three-year stint with an option to extend that to six.

Critics of the program say that companies that import these workers pay them less than they would an American because they have an edge over the foreign workers, since they can simply report them for deportation if they don’t toe the company line. Further, there is no obligation to keep them for the long term, either, since the visas are for limited times. It is almost like indentured servitude, detractors claim.

A separate review of foreign workers conducted by the American Immigration Council finds that foreigners fill around 25 percent of jobs in key industries in Connecticut. While it is unsurprising that 70 percent of maids, cleaning, and domestic workers are foreign-born, it was also reported that 44 percent of scientists and science-related workers are foreign-born, along with 39 percent of nursing workers and 38 percent of software workers.

The AIC also reported that 28 percent of general services workers are immigrants, 26 percent of construction workers are foreign, and migrants make up 25 percent of transportation and warehousing jobs, 23 percent of hospitality jobs, and 21 percent of manufacturing jobs. And overall, the state’s labor force is 20 percent foreign-born.

Meanwhile, only 16 percent of the state’s population is made up of immigrants.

Connecticut is one of the Democrat-controlled states looking to oppose Donald Trump’s deportation efforts and has laws preventing police from cooperating with federal authorities.

