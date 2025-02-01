Virginia Bishop: Catholic Teaching ‘Does Not Support Open Border Policy’

Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of Arlington, VA, has weighed in on the immigration debate, insisting that every country needs “well-regulated borders and just limits on immigration,” which in no way violate human dignity.

“Even when immigration reform includes repatriation of those persons who have committed violent crimes, or who otherwise violate the terms of a right to remain, human dignity can be respected,” Bishop Burbidge wrote Friday. “We must not presume a conflict between human dignity and the rule of law.”

Adopting a conciliatory approach, the prelate noted that there is a dialogue to be had between the Trump administration and the Catholic Church, since both are looking for security, safety, and the common good.

In his essay, Burbidge said he wished to offer “pastoral encouragement” to the leaders of the nation as well as its citizens, noting that a political community exists “to protect the family and human dignity.”

“We always defend and protect the most vulnerable, even as we defend the rights and duties of nations to govern themselves and to safeguard the common good,” he stated.

All bishops agree that every country has the right and the responsibility “to promote public order, safety, and security through well-regulated borders and just limits on immigration,” he asserted.

The bishop highlighted the Church’s responsibility for the spiritual care of all, noting that faith compels Catholics to offer vital assistance to all: “celebrate the Mass and offer the sacraments, feed the hungry, clothe the naked, heal the sick, and welcome the stranger.”

For these reasons, “I plead with those responsible for law enforcement to refrain from entering our sacred spaces unless absolutely and unequivocally necessary to ensure the safety of all persons,” he said.

At the same time, we implore all leaders “to strive to keep our nation safe for the sake of thriving and healthy families, including migrant families,” he said.

Some of those who have entered our country, legally or illegally, “have committed serious crimes,” he observed. “There must be consequences for such behavior, as there is no place for violence, trafficking, or gang activity in our society.”

“Our laws exist to safeguard the good of all, and they must be respected,” Burbidge declared. We therefore also recognize all those law enforcement officers “who work diligently to uphold our laws and protect our communities, often at great risk to themselves.”

“Catholic teaching does not support an open border policy, but rather emphasizes a common sense approach where the duty to care for the stranger is practiced in harmony with the duty to care for the nation,” he said.

We are a church that stands for justice, “not against the enforcement of law, but for its application with mercy and understanding for the good of all persons and our country,” he said.

Americans are earnestly looking to our elected officials to restore “confidence in the rule of law,” he said, suggesting such confidence has been lost by a failure to maintain secure borders.

