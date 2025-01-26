EXCLUSIVE: Trump Returns Law and Order to the Border with ‘Catch and Return’ Policies

According to a source within U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Border Patrol is applying a legal process known as Expedited Removal on a broad scale along the southwest border. The agency is now returning migrants to Mexico soon after apprehension. The source told Breitbart Texas, “’Catch and Release’ is over, it’s ‘Catch and Return now.’”

According to the source, within the Tucson Sector of the Border Patrol, where migrants from hundreds of countries flooded the Organ Pipe National Monument area daily and were quickly released by the Biden administration, the source says migrants are now processed for Expedited Removal and sent back into Mexico or their home country immediately.

According to the source, the Trump administration has instructed agents to apply a firmer consequence if the migrant returns using federal criminal statutes that apply to migrants who return to the United States after a formal removal. The limitations of using Expedited Removal authority were previously restricted to migrants within 100 miles of the southern border and 14 days of illegal entry.

The source says the instructions to Border Patrol agents on the law’s application now allow for Expedited Removal anywhere a migrant is found within the United States within two years of entry. Instructions were disseminated to all Border Patrol stations to cease the release of any migrant into the United States based on recognizance except under exigent circumstances and only when approved at the agency’s highest level in Washington, D.C.

The source told Breitbart Texas that the Mexican government has recently been accepting the return of nationals from other countries, including Chinese nationals. “We expected changes to come quickly, but the pace is quicker than we expected in a number of policy areas,” the source emphasized.

President Trump’s newly sworn Department of Homeland Secretary, Kristi Noem, openly signaled the quick change to immigration enforcement policy. Noem promised to end the Biden Administration’s migrant parole programs, which have allowed hundreds of thousands of migrants to enter the country at multiple land border ports of entry and international airports across the country.

The source tells Breitbart Texas those previously granted parole to hundreds of thousands of migrants under the two programs were loosely vetted, and many were released into the United States without any formal asylum interviews taking place. “Without a credible fear interview to determine even the most remote chance of being a legitimate asylee, these folks were allowed into the country. The new policies announced this week allow us to take a closer look at them and to take those determined to be out of status back into custody,” the source added.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, the CHNV parole program was revealed to have imported applicants from wealthy nations rather than from their home countries. According to House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Mark E. Green, MD (R-TN), DHS documents obtained by the Centers for Immigration Studies in June 2024 showed many of the inadmissible migrants under the CHNV program were admitted from Australia, Brazil, Egypt, Hong Kong, Lt. Lucia, Sweden, and other wealthy nations.

The source told Breitbart Texas that changes have also been received to undo restrictive policies implemented by the Biden administration regarding vehicle pursuits and use of force that will allow agents to operate more efficiently while patrolling the border — something the source says has been lacking for too long.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.