Nolte: Border Czar Tom Homan Says Illegal Daily Encounters Down to 229 from 11,000

Border Czar Tom Homan reports that over the last 24 hours, there were only 229 illegal alien encounters along the Southwest border. That’s a drop from 11,000 per day under Joe Biden.

“In the last 24 hours the US Border Patrol has encountered a total of 229 aliens across the entire southwest border,” Homan xweeted early Monday morning. “That is down from a high of over 11,000 a day under Biden.”

He added, “I started as a Border Patrol Agent in 1984 and I don’t remember the numbers ever being that low.”

But-but-but Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and the corporate media told me this wasn’t possible unless we passed a massive border security bill that would allow 35,000 illegal aliens into our country every week before additional border controls were triggered.

But-but-but Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and the corporate media told me Trump killed that bill (while not in office) because he wanted to keep the problem alive for political gain.

I only have one question about those 229 illegal encounters… Is it possible they were self-deportees going the other way?

In related news, because Team Trump has put a stop to all these illegal aliens invading our country, a shelter for illegals is closing down in San Diego. No more $20 million for you!

Naturally, this was an NGO funded by tax dollars that acted as a magnet to attract illegals so the NGO could continue receiving federal dollars to handle illegals. It was all a vicious left-wing circle to steal our money and ravage our culture with Third Worlders who have no interest in doing anything other than taking our welfare while flying the flag of their home country.

Closing the Southern border is not difficult. You need a wall and enough personnel, but above all that you have to tell the Third World that even if you are successful in getting across the border, it’s still futile because you will immediately be deported.

Over the previous decades, the Uniparty has offered any number of magnets to attract illegal aliens: free health care, free education, free housing, free food, free legal services, the promise of eventual citizenship… Above all, the Uniparty told illegals not to worry about being deported. If you get over the border and mow my lawn or traffic hot chicks to my pal Jeffrey Epstein, it’s all good. You can stay.

Nothing works like a magnet better than peace of mind. If I get across, it’s all good afterward.

Well, Trump has removed that peace of mind. Illegals now know they will never be able to relax, and who wants to live under constant threat of deportation?

This is a commonsense approach to stopping this invasion, something Washington, DC, has not displayed in my lifetime, if ever.

Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.